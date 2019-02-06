NHL Power Rankings: Streaking Flyers on the rise; Flames, Sharks inch closer to Lightning

The Philadelphia Flyers may not be top-10 or even top-15 material, but they have been the talk of the NHL recently.

Pit the Metropolitan Division's wintertime darling against the Tampa Bay Lightning, this year's Presidents' Trophy front-runner, and you may well see why the Flyers' 2018-19 campaign has largely been in the dumps. However, because of a young man named Carter Hart, Philly now has itself not only a potential Calder Trophy candidate and a player who finally outshines Gritty but, most shockingly of all, an outside shot at cracking the postseason. That's right. They've been that good lately, stringing together eight straight wins, including over contenders like the Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets, to change what long looked like a lost season.

Now, it's anyone's guess as to how long the Hart magic will last -- and whether it'll be enough to keep Philadelphia's improbable streak alive. But with games against the lowly Los Angeles Kings (Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, streaming on fuboTV) and Anaheim Ducks on deck, there's a good chance the Flyers will be sniffing the playoff picture in a matter of days. And that alone justifies the team's rise up this week's edition of our NHL Power Rankings.

The Lightning are still on top, of course, and Philly isn't the only team on the move. It's also not crazy to suggest that other top-five teams, namely the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks, are inching closer to Tampa Bay in terms of total-team dominance. The Flames seemed like a too-good-to-be-true story for a while, but that time has passed. They're for real. As for the Sharks, the team's slow start seems well behind them, and with star power like they've got, there's still time for an even bigger rise before the playoffs.