NHL Power Rankings: Tampa Bay Lightning on top; Buffalo Sabres explode into top five

Hockey and December go together pretty well, don't you think?

Skates and snowflakes. Sticks and shovels. Games and gifts.

You know what else goes together pretty well?

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the No. 1 spot in this week's edition of NHL Power Rankings.

The top three in our pecking order could easily pass as 1A, 1B and 1C of hockey after almost two full months of regular-season action, but since the Nashville Predators have owned the top spot for weeks, it's time to give Tampa its due. Brayden Point is suddenly a superstar on a team that already had a handful of them, and there's no reason not to consider the Lightning a Stanley Cup favorite at this point in the year. No one has scored more than Tampa Bay, and the club is still awaiting top goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy's return, so it's safe to say that the 2018-19 Lightning have been an early Christmas present to their fans.

Tampa isn't the only team on the rise in the rankings this week, however. In fact, if anyone deserves credit for shooting up the list, it's the Buffalo Sabres. The reasons for Buffalo's ascension are countless, but all you need to know is this: They won nine straight entering Tuesday night. You don't just do that in the NHL. So you'll have to excuse us if we went all in on the Sabres love and pushed Buffalo into the top five this week, making them one of the biggest movers outside of the defending champion Washington Capitals: