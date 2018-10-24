NHL Power Rankings: Who's for real so far? Beware of Predators and Lightning

We're almost finished with our first month of the 2018-19 NHL season, so it's finally becoming obvious just which teams are contenders and pretenders.

Just kidding.

If you've followed hockey for even one season, you know that standings can change in just a few weeks' time, let alone over the course of the year. Presidents' Trophy winners often start hot and stay steady until the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it's rare if the muddled middle of the pack doesn't feature a whole lot of movement along the way.

And yet, with a few weeks of this season in the books, it is a little easier to figure out a few of these so-called "contenders." For example: The Nashville Predators, who return to No. 1 in our latest edition of Power Rankings, are about as real as they come. Their depth has never been doubted, but now they're also touting a second starting-caliber goalie in Pekka Rinne replacement Juuse Saros. The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, don't even have Steven Stamkos scoring at a high rate and look like the dominant force we expected them to be. On the flip side, if anyone figured the Los Angeles Kings would be back in the playoffs, they sure don't look like the safest bet after a slow -- literally, slow -- start.

We've got it all in this week's pecking order. Risers, like the Zach Parise-powered Minnesota Wild. Fallers, like the Dallas Stars, who can't seem to get much production outside of their dangerous first line. And one 31-team picture of how the NHL season is shaping up: