NHL Power Rankings: Wild emerge into the top top five, Blackhawks collapse
Nashville remains the best of the best, while Chicago is headed toward the cellar
When you talk about in-season coaching changes in the NHL, you don't often think of guys like Joel Quenneville.
And by that, we mean you don't often think of three-time Stanley Cup champions with almost two decades worth of playoff seasons losing their jobs during the season.
And yet that's exactly what happened to Quenneville this week. The Chicago Blackhawks sought a scapegoat after a 3-6-1 stretch that dropped them near the bottom of the Central Division, and they determined Quenneville fit the bill. So not only do we have a major -- and unusually prominent -- coaching shakeup of the 2018-19 NHL season, but we have plenty of reason to shake up this week's edition of NHL power rankings.
Chicago is by no means the worst team in hockey, even after canning their longtime leader. (We're looking right at you, you old Los Angeles Kings!) But the Blackhawks took quite a tumble in our latest roundup of all 31 teams -- a pecking order that has Chicago's Central rivals climbing the standings and another divisional foe remaining atop the NHL as a whole:
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Predators
|These guys have to be considered favorites to make the Stanley Cup Final, and that's not an early-season exaggeration.
|--
|12-3
|2
|Lightning
|Let's do Predators vs. Lightning in the Final. Deal?
|2
|11-3
|3
|Maple Leafs
|Winning big even without Auston Matthews shows how special they can be.
|3
|10-5
|4
|Avalanche
|Remember a year ago, when we all still thought this team was absolute trash?
|1
|7-5
|5
|Wild
|It turns out they aren't dead. But you always wonder with this team down the stretch. For now, they'll take Zach Parise's production.
|13
|8-4
|6
|Jets
|Relocate to Finland for Patrik Laine's sake?
|4
|8-5
|7
|Islanders
|OK, time to stop ignoring them. Barry Trotz can still coach up a defense!
|10
|8-4
|8
|Bruins
|No matter what they do, all anyone in Boston wants to fuss about is the goalie situation.
|1
|8-4
|9
|Canadiens
|Carey Price is really living up to that contract this year. Is it possible last season was just an aberration?
|4
|8-5
|10
|Penguins
|Maybe we should be talking more about Evgeni Malkin.
|8
|6-5
|11
|Sharks
|These days, edging the Flyers isn't so special. Then again, neither is losing to the Rangers, apparently.
|2
|8-4
|12
|Flames
|They have a legitimate shot at coming out near the top of the Pacific if they keep it up. Take from that what you will.
|2
|9-6
|13
|Stars
|Ben Bishop has done his job, but their big names should be doing theirs more. It's why this No. 13 ranking looks better than it is.
|8
|8-6
|14
|Canucks
|Elias Pettersson, you are a stud. Like the Stars, though, they don't yet seem like a team that'll stay this high.
|11
|9-6
|15
|Coyotes
|Any season that isn't drowned out by talks of relocation is a win at this point. And a 6-4 stretch is about all you could ask for.
|1
|7-6
|16
|Devils
|If Corey Schneider returns at full strength, they should be primed for a bit of a hot streak.
|8
|6-6
|17
|Oilers
|Big, big test this week with games against the Lightning and the Avalanche. (Good luck.)
|6
|8-6
|18
|Capitals
|They're just kind of hanging in the weeds, but that strategy seemed to work out well as last season went on.
|6
|7-4
|19
|Sabres
|They've shown some real progress, and the pieces are nice, but that Atlantic Division? Yikes.
|1
|7-6
|20
|Hurricanes
|To go scoreless against Vegas this year isn't the best look, but, boy, Sebastian Aho is cooking.
|7
|6-7
|21
|Rangers
|Surprisingly enough, they could even be a lot better if they figured out how to capitalize and finish. Are we rebuilding or not?
|7
|7-7
|22
|Blue Jackets
|Fix the power play and maybe they won't be sitting at .500.
|7
|8-6
|23
|Golden Knights
|Was last year a fluke? Too early to say. The more likely scenario is that you just don't stumble upon that kind of momentum too often.
|1
|6-8
|24
|Ducks
|We mention John Gibson every week, but why not? He's one of the few things they have going for them anymore.
|--
|7-7
|25
|Flyers
|What in the world are they going to do at goalie? And how many years will it take for them to figure it out?
|4
|7-7
|26
|Blues
|We're old enough to remember when them landing Brayden Schenn last year had them looking like contenders.
|3
|5-5
|27
|Panthers
|So ... about that second-year surge under Bob Boughner ...
|--
|3-5
|28
|Senators
|They're super low on this list, but really, the expectations were they'd be an easy No. 31. So good for them.
|2
|6-6
|29
|Blackhawks
|And here we go. Joel Quenneville is out, but some other NHL team is licking its lips as Chicago hits the reset button.
|10
|6-6
|30
|Red Wings
|No more last place! They're still bad, but when you snap a seven-game losing streak, well, that's something.
|1
|5-8
|31
|Kings
|They're slow. They're awful on the road. They look done.
|1
|5-8
