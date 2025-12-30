Keeping the Colorado Avalanche from earning points has been the most difficult task of the 2025-26 NHL season. Preventing them from collecting two is proving to be just as challenging.

We're just about halfway through the campaign and the Avalanche (29-2-7) have lost in regulation just twice over their first 38 contests. Jared Bednar's squad has gone 3-0-0 each of the last two weeks and enters Week 13 with an eight-game winning streak and an 11-game point run (10-0-1) since being defeated 6-3 on Dec. 4 by the New York Islanders.

However, Colorado doesn't even own the longest current winning streak in the NHL at the moment. That is possessed by...wait for it...the Buffalo Sabres, who have won nine consecutive contests. Buffalo (20-14-4), which entered 2025-26 tied with the NFL's New York Jets for the longest active playoff drought in American professional sports leagues at 14 seasons, hasn't tasted defeat since dropping three straight from Dec. 3-8.

The Avalanche and Sabres weren't the only teams that were unbeaten during the abbreviated Week 12, as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets each won both of their games. In addition, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken came away with points in all three of their contests, going 2-0-1.

Seven clubs failed to record a victory last week, with the Anaheim Ducks and Utah Mammoth both suffering a pair of regulation losses. But even though they didn't land in the win column, the Dallas Stars earned a point in each of their two games, losing once in overtime and once in a shootout.

Each week during the season I'll rank the league's top-10 teams based on both the previous week's performances and overall body of work in 2025-26. I'll also give brief synopsis for each club that explains why they're ranked where they are.

Let's dive into the power ratings entering Week 13 of the 2025-26 NHL season and highlight a few of the teams' notable accomplishments.

NHL Week 13 power ratings

1. Colorado Avalanche (3-0-0 in Week 11; 29-2-7 overall)

The Avalanche began Week 12 with a 1-0 triumph over the Mammoth and overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights to post a 6-5 shootout victory before finishing with a 5-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings. Nathan MacKinnon had his eight-game point streak halted by Utah but followed with a pair of multi-point efforts, recording three points against Vegas and two versus Los Angeles. The 2024 Hart Trophy winner scored a goal in both of those contests to increase his NHL-leading total to 32 -- his total in 79 games last season -- and ranks second in the league with 66 points. Martin Necas tallied three times over his last two outings and has converted in four of his last five. Reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar landed on the scoresheet in only one of Colorado's three contests, scoring a goal against the Kings, but still leads all NHL defensemen with 44 points.

2. Dallas Stars (0-0-2; 25-7-7)

Despite squandering third-period leads against the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks, the Stars still earned a point in both contests and are second in the league with 57. Mikko Rantanen remained hot, registering a pair of multi-point performances to give him five during his six-game point streak. The 29-year-old Finnish right wing notched two assists versus Detroit before scoring a goal and setting up two others against Chicago and ranks fifth in the NHL with 54 points. Wyatt Johnston also had a solid week offensively, scoring a goal in the overtime setback versus the Red Wings before collecting three assists in the shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

3. Minnesota Wild (2-0-1; 24-10-6)

After dropping a 3-2 decision to the Nashville Predators in overtime, the Wild edged the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in OT and skated past Vegas 5-2. Matt Boldy scored a total of three times in the two victories and pulled even with Morgan Geekie of the Boston Bruins for second in the league with 25 goals. Kirill Kaprizov amassed a goal and four assists last week, while Marcus Johansson posted a four-point performance (goal, three assists) against the Golden Knights. Kaprizov has recorded at least one point in seven of his last eight games. Defenseman Brock Faber even got involved offensively, scoring a goal in two of Minnesota's three contests after going 13 games without one.

The Hurricanes opened the week with a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers, extending their slide to three games (0-2-1), but rebounded with a 5-2 victory against the Red Wings and 3-2 overtime triumph over the New York Rangers. Sebastian Aho got on the scoresheet in all three contests, notching an assist in each of the first two before scoring a goal and setting up Jackson Blake's OT winner versus the Rangers. Blake enters Week 13 with a tally in three of his last four outings. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere came up with a three-point effort against the Red Wings but missed the matchup with New York due to a groin injury. Andrei Svechnikov also recorded three points versus Detroit, giving him three multi-point performances during a five-game point streak that ended against the Rangers.

5. Detroit Red Wings (2-1-0; 23-14-3)

The Red Wings sandwiched overtime victories against the Stars and Maple Leafs around a loss to the Hurricanes last week, giving them nine wins in their last 12 contests. Detroit produced nine goals over the three games, with captain Dylan Larkin (two) being the lone member of the team with more than one. Michael Rasmussen was the only Red Wing to land on the scoresheet in each contest, notching a goal and two assists, while Lucas Raymond set up four tallies -- three in the triumph over Dallas. The 2022 Calder Trophy winner, defenseman Moritz Seider collected a goal and two assists, giving him eight points over his last seven outings.

6. Tampa Bay Lightning (2-0-0; 22-13-3)

Tampa Bay defeated Florida and the Montreal Canadiens (in a shootout) in Week 12 to extend their winning streak to four games. Three-time Art Ross Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov scored twice in each contest to give him three straight multi-point performances and 12 in his last 16 outings. Pontus Holmberg is yielding a hot stick as he has tallied in three consecutive games to double his goal total on the season. The 26-year-old Swedish right wing, who spent his first three NHL campaigns with the Maple Leafs, is one away from matching the career high he set in 2023-24 and equaled last season.

The Oilers split a home-and-home series against Calgary Flames before defeating the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. Connor McDavid is riding a 13-game point streak during which he has amassed 13 goals and 20 assists as he continues his quest for a sixth Art Ross Trophy, which would tie him with Gordie Howe and Mario Lemieux for second-most in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky (10). The 28-year-old captain collected five assists in Edmonton's 5-1 victory against Calgary last Tuesday, which tied him with Jari Kurri for the second-most games with four or more points in team history (45). McDavid has posted nine multi-point performances and recorded at least three on six occasions during his current point streak. Leon Draisaitl also came up huge in that contest against the Flames, registering his ninth career hat trick to end his eight-game goal-scoring drought. The 2020 Hart and Art Ross Trophy winner, who increased his career total to 419 goals to pass Glenn Anderson (417) for third on Edmonton's all-time list, has picked up at least one point in 19 of his last 22 outings after being kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back contests for the only time this season on Nov. 10 and 12. Zach Hyman racked up two goals and three assists last week and has notched a point in nine of his last 10 games.

8. Buffalo Sabres (3-0-0; 20-14-4)

The Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators (in overtime), Bruins and St. Louis Blues last week to extend their winning streak to nine games, their longest since a 10-game run from Nov. 8-27, 2018. Their 4-2 triumph at St. Louis on Monday gave Buffalo its first six-game road winning streak in 49 years (Dec. 8-29, 1976). Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson had a big week offensively, recording a goal and four assists in the Sabres' three games after notching only two points (assists) over his previous 12 contests. Fellow blue-liner Bowen Byram collected four points in Week 12, including three versus the Senators, while Peyton Krebs netted two tallies and set up another over his last two outings to give him at least one point in five of his last seven games. Journeyman goaltender Alex Lyon finally may have found a home in his first season with Buffalo as he has been in net for seven of the wins during the team's current streak, allowing two goals or fewer five times.

9. Anaheim Ducks (0-2-0; 21-16-2)

The Ducks' fade continued as they dropped both of their Week 12 games, giving them seven losses in their last nine contests (2-6-1). Mason McTavish scored the lone goal in Saturday's 6-1 defeat at Los Angeles and notched an assist two days later in Anaheim's 5-4 setback against the San Jose Sharks. Troy Terry netted a pair of tallies and set up another in that loss to forge a tie for second on the team in scoring (38 points) with Cutter Gauthier, who recorded a goal and an assist versus the Sharks to end his five-game point drought. The 21-year-old Gauthier, who was selected by Philadelphia with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft but was acquired from the Flyers in January 2024, leads the Ducks with 19 goals and six points away from matching the career high he set last season.

10. Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1; 20-12-6)

Montreal enters Week 13 with a five-game point streak (3-0-2) and is 1-0-2 on its seven-game road trip after defeating Boston and losing to Tampa Bay in a shootout last week. The Canadiens have been receiving plenty of production from the blue line of late, with Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson both racking up points. The reigning Calder Trophy winner, Hutson has notched points in seven of his last nine games, registering a total of 14 assists and at least two on five occasions during that span. Dobson collected three assists in the team's 6-2 victory over the Bruins last Tuesday before scoring a goal and setting up another in Sunday's 5-4 setback against the Lightning. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Russian right wing Ivan Demidov has recorded a goal and an assist in three straight contests and leads all NHL rookies with 32 points, while Juraj Slafkovsky has posted three consecutive multi-point performances while collecting four tallies and four assists during his four-game point streak.