For the second consecutive week, six points were available for the Colorado Avalanche and they earned every one of them. In fact, Colorado (13-1-5) has come away without at least one point just once in its first 19 games of the 2025-26 season and has gone 8-0-2 since a regulation loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 25.

The Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings also went 3-0-0 in Week 6, which ran from Tuesday to Sunday this time around. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils won both of their contests but went beyond regulation in both.

Two teams in particular had a miserable time last week, as both the Anaheim Ducks and Montreal Canadiens failed to earn a point in three outings. All three of Anaheim's losses were on the road, while Montreal was outscored 15-3 while being defeated three times at home. As a result, the Ducks and Canadiens dropped out of this week's top 10 ratings.

Each week during the season, I'll rank the league's top 10 teams based on both the previous week's performances and overall body of work in 2025-26. I'll also give brief synopsis for each club that explains why they're ranked where they are.

Let's dive into the power ratings after Week 6 of the 2025-26 NHL season and highlight a few of the teams' notable accomplishments.

NHL Week 6 power ratings

1. Colorado Avalanche (3-0-0 in Week 6; 13-1-5 overall)

While two of Colorado's victories in Week 5 were by one goal, including one in overtime, all three of their triumphs this past week - which came on home ice - were by three tallies. Nathan MacKinnon notched four assists to increase his NHL-leading point total to 33 but failed to get on the scoresheet in Sunday's 4-1 win against the New York Islanders, ending his 11-game point streak. Cale Makar is tops among all defensemen with 25 points after recording an assist in each contest last week, while Martin Necas scored four goals over the three games and has 13 in 19 outings this season after registering 11 over 30 contests in 2024-25 after being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in January. The Avalanche were without Valeri Nichushkin in their last two games due to a lower-body injury but Brock Nelson has come alive, collecting two goals and two assists over his last three outings after producing only five points in his first 16 contests this campaign.

2. Dallas Stars (3-0-0; 12-4-3)

The Stars defeated the Ottawa Senators (in overtime), Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers last week to extend their winning streak to five games, outscoring the three clubs 15-3. Jason Robertson registered his sixth career hat trick in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Philadelphia, giving him three points in each of his last three contests as well as six goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. Mikko Rantanen followed a seven-point effort in Week 5 with a tally and four assists last week, while Roope Hintz has returned from a five-game absence due to an undisclosed injury with a six-game point streak during which he has collected three goals and five assists.

3. New Jersey Devils (2-0-0; 13-4-1)

The Devils are in the midst of a five-game point streak (4-0-1) after beating the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime and the Washington Capitals in a shootout last week. Jack Hughes notched a pair of assists against Chicago on Wednesday but injured his finger in a "freak accident" the following day and required surgery. That will keep him out of the lineup for up to two months. Simon Nemec completed his first career hat trick with an overtime winner against the Blackhawks, becoming the third defenseman in franchise history to record a three-goal game and first since Uli Hiemer in 1984. Dawson Mercer scored his ninth goal of the season in the win over Chicago, putting him second on the team, and he'll need to keep producing in Hughes' absence.

4. Los Angeles Kings (3-0-0; 10-5-4)

Los Angeles sandwiched an overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs between wins against Montreal and Ottawa in Week 6. Quinton Byfield registered a goal and an assist in each of the Kings' first two triumphs before notching an assist on Alex Laferriere's tally in Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Senators. The 23-year-old right wing has picked up a point in five of his last six contests and ranks second on the team with 17, two behind leader Adrian Kempe, who has yet to be kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back games this season. The 29-year-old Kempe led Los Angeles in points each of the last two campaigns and was rewarded Monday with a new eight-year, $85 million contract. Kevin Fiala scored a goal in three straight games and four of five prior to Saturday's win.

5. Carolina Hurricanes (1-1-1; 12-5-1)

After winning all four of their games in Week 5, the Hurricanes were mediocre last week as they lost to Washington, edged the Vancouver Canucks in overtime and lost to the Edmonton Oilers in overtime. However, they did get defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere back, who had missed six contests with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old wasted no time getting involved offensively as he amassed five assists over Carolina's three games, including three against Vancouver. Nikolaj Ehlers scored in two of the Hurricanes' three contests and entered Monday with a seven-game point streak during which he has registered four goals and as many assists.

6. Boston Bruins (2-1-0; 12-8-0)

The Bruins had their seven-game winning streak halted Thursday as they suffered a 5-3 loss at Ottawa, but they bounced back with a 3-2 triumph at Montreal two days later. David Pastrnak posted a trio of multi-point performances in Week 6, recording three goals and four assists, and is tied for fourth in the NHL with 26 points. Morgan Geekie is second on Boston with 18 points and notched at least one in 11 of his 12 games prior to Saturday's victory against the Canadiens. The 27-year-old center scored his team-leading 12th goal in the loss to the Senators. The Bruins could be without their top defenseman for an extended period of time after Charlie McAvoy took a puck to the face in Montreal and may need surgery.

The Penguins earned three of a possible four points last week as they completed the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden against the Nashville Predators with an overtime loss and a 4-0 victory. Two-time Art Ross Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin tallied in both contests and leads Pittsburgh with 23 points. The 39-year-old Russian center has notched a point in seven of his last eight games and has yet to be kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back outings this season. Two-time Hart and Art Ross Trophy recipient Sidney Crosby scored his team-leading 12th goal in Sunday's win while 21-year-old Russian goaltender Sergei Murashov turned aside all 21 shots he faced in his second NHL appearance for his first career victory.

8. Chicago Blackhawks (1-0-1; 9-5-4)

Chicago extended its point streak to five games last week with the overtime loss to New Jersey and a 3-2 triumph over Toronto. Connor Bedard scored his team-best 10th goal against the Devils to extend his point streak to nine games but had it snapped by the Maple Leafs. The 2024 Calder Trophy winner collected eight tallies and 11 assists during his run. Veteran left wing Nick Foligno ended his six-game point drought with a pair of assists against New Jersey but suffered a left hand injury in Saturday's win and landed on injured reserve.

The Kraken earned five of a possible six points in Week 6, losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a shootout before ending their three-game homestand with victories against the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks. Captain Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz each recorded a two-goal performance, while Eeli Tolvanen tallied in both of Seattle's wins. Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak got involved in the offense, collecting three assists over the three games after registering only two points (a pair of goals) in his first 15 contests this season. Meanwhile, Chandler Stephenson amassed four assists last week, including three against the Sharks.

Detroit was outscored 10-2 while losing all three of its games in Week 5 but rebounded nicely last week, sandwiching victories against the Anaheim Ducks and New York Rangers around an overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Five different players landed on the scoresheet in each contest, with Alex DeBrincat posting a pair of two-goal performances before opening the scoring in Sunday's 2-1 triumph at New York. The 27-year-old right wing has been streaky in 2025-26, beginning the season with an eight-game goal-scoring drought before tallying in four straight, then going four contests without a goal before his current three-game run. Captain Dylan Larkin, who leads the Red Wings with 23 points, had two goals and two assists last week. Lucas Raymond collected a tally and six assists, 2022 Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Moritz Seider recorded one goal and set up four others, and future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane registered a tally and three assists.