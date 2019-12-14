NHL referee Tim Peel suffers fractured ankle after collision with Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews

It's certainly no secret that hockey is one of the most physical sports that there is. During Thursday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks, there was a big injury, but it wasn't a player that was the causality.

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson were battling for a loose puck in the corner midway through the third period. When Toews came out of the corner, he ended up clipping referee Tim Peel from behind.

According to Craig Morgan of The Athletic, Peel suffered a fractured ankle on the play, and he is expected to miss the remainder of the season. NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom announced that Peel twisted then came down awkwardly on his ankle.

Peel could be seen immediately shaking his right leg and ended up receiving attention from the Coyotes medical staff.

According to Scouting the Refs, Peel is currently in his 21 seasons as an NHL official. Peel made his debut during the 1999-2000 season and has worked 1,331 regular season games over the years.

It's certainly not every day that you see an official get injured, but Peel didn't have much of a chance to react to the play as it was unfolding. The Coyotes defeated the Blackhawks 5-2 in the game.