Playoff hockey is starting to feel a little more real after the NHL and NHLPA ratified the return-to-play plan, the schedule was released and the hub cities were officially announced on Friday. The NHL season was paused four months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic and will return by heading straight into the playoffs with a 24-team format.

The NHL released the schedule for the qualifying rounds, which includes round-robin and best-of-five series.

The league plans to crown a champion by the first week in October, with the playoffs beginning Aug. 1.

In the first 10-day span of hockey returning, there is the potential for 52 games to be played.

Take a look at the qualifying round schedule:

Games will be played behind closed doors and will take place in two hub cities, Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Toronto will be the Eastern Conference's hub city, and Edmonton will hold the Western Conference. The Conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be played in Edmonton.

The Oilers and Maple Leafs tweeted out graphics after the news became "officially official."

The NHL's official public relations Twitter account also released a video breaking down how the return will work, what safety protocols have been added and a breakdown of the schedule as we move forward in the return-to-play plan.

In the latest update to the league's return-to-play policy, clubs are not permitted to disclose player injury and/or illness information. The league announced this change on Saturday, citing players' right to medical privacy. Moving forward, the league will not allow clubs to release the identity of a player who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

"The league will continue to announce, on a regular basis throughout Phase 3 and Phase 4, positive player test results for COVID-19 while not releasing individual player or team identifies," the league said in a statement.

Players are committing to leave their families for up to six weeks and agreed to stay within the city "bubble."

Since the season came to a halt, the NHL has slowly and steadily worked on a health and safety plan in order to return, but return with a low risk for the players, coaches and all present for games.