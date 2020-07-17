Watch Now: Top Wagering Trends: Best NHL Wager To Make Now ( 1:34 )

With the NHL regular season effectively over, the finalists for the various year-end awards given to players and coaches have been announced. This, of course, will be the latest the finalists and winners have been announced in a calendar year. The coronavirus pandemic forced the NHL to suspend its season back in March.

First up, the Calder Trophy, which serves as hockey's Rookie of the Year. Here are the finalists:

Makar leads all rookies in points per game with 0.88. Hughes led all rookies in assists (45), points (53) and power-play points (25) through the 68 games he played. Kubalik leads all rookies in goals with 30.

For the Jack Adams award, given out as the league's Coach of the Year award, the finalists are:

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault

Cassidy led Boston to a league-leading 100 points on the season, the third of its kind since 2017-18, with a record of 44-14-12. This is the fifth time Tortorella has been nominated for this award. He led Columbus to a 33-22-15 record with 81 points on the season after not only losing the team's best goal scorer (Artemi Panarin) and goalie (Sergei Bobrovsky) to free agency, but also in the face of 419 man games lost due to injury among his players. Vigneault turned around a Flyers squad that had its worst season in 13 years and made them a top-6 team.

The finalists of the Ted Lindsay award, the league's MVP award voted on by the players, are:

Draisaitl led the League with 110 points, 1.55 points per game, 67 assists and 44 power play points. He also scored 10 game-winning goals and had 33 multipoint games, which included earning at least one point in 56 of 71 games. MacKinnon was fifth in the league with 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists) and had 29 multi-point games, scoring points in 53 of 69 games. Panarin was third in the league 95 points (32 goals, 63 assists) in 69 games. He led the NHL in even-strength points (71) and all forwards in plus/minus (plus-36).

Then there's the finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, given to the player exhibiting the most gentlemanly conduct and sportsmanship. Those are:

MacKinnon only took 12 penalties in minutes this season despite a high time-on-ice average of 21:13. Matthews set a career-low penalty minutes, but his nomination brings with it the controversy of being not even a year removed from dropping his pants in front of a female security guard while trying to enter her car. Charges against him were dismissed in November. O'Reilly is a mainstay in this category, with this being his third consecutive season among the finalists. He notched just 10 PIM, the sixth season of his 11-season career where he had 10 or fewer.