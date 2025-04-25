The Edmonton Oilers return to home ice on Friday with their backs against the wall as they find themselves in an 0-2 hole against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Los Angeles got a close 6-5 win to open the series and then blew out the Oilers 6-2 on Wednesday. If Edmonton aims to make another run at the Stanley Cup, Game 3 will be critical to those hopes. The Oilers were 25-13-3 at home in the regular season, while the Kings went just 17-19-5 on the road.

The Oilers are -148 money-line favorites at home (bet $148 to win $100), according to SportsLine consensus odds, and the Kings are +124 underdogs. The over/under is six total goals.

If the Oilers are going to get back into this series, they need their stars to show up in a big way. Edmonton has the best player in the world in Connor McDavid, as well as another top-10 player in Leon Draisaitl. McDavid eclipsed 100 points for the eighth time in his career despite missing 15 games, while Draisaitl led the NHL with 52 goals while missing 11 contests. McDavid has four points across Edmonton's first two playoff games, while Draisaitl has three, including a pair of goals. Those two make up Friday's NHL same-game parlay, which was created with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model. In fact, all three prop bets for Friday's parlay come in with 5-star ratings.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the SportsLine model's three top-rated player prop picks for Friday's Kings-Oilers Game 3 matchup, including what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Kings-Oilers SGP (+406)

Connor McDavid Over 2.5 shots on goal (-130): 5 stars

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 total points (-125): 5 stars

Leon Draisaitl Under 1.5 total points (-170): 5 stars

The model likes McDavid to put up a lot of shots on Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, but it doesn't expect him to have a big scoring output. The model likes McDavid to go Over his 2.5 shots on goal prop with a projection of 3.5. McDavid is averaging 4.2 shots on goal over his last five home games where the Oilers are favored, and he's gone Over this prop in four of those contests. But as far as points go, the model is projecting the Edmonton star to finish Friday with 0.4 total points, which would come up short of his 1.5 line. McDavid has gone Under his total points prop in five of his last eight games against teams with a winning record.

The model is also taking the Under on Edmonton's other star skater in Draisaitl. His points prop also sits at 1.5, and the model projects him to have 0.6 points against the Kings in Game 3. Draisaitl has finished Under his total points prop in four of his last five games against teams with a winning record, averaging 1.2 total points.