The Winnipeg Jets head to St. Louis on Friday to try and eliminate the Blues in Game 6 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The home team has won every game this series, and the Blues need that trend to continue in order to force Game 7, which would be this Sunday in Winnipeg.

The Blues are -121 favorites on the money line at home (bet $121 to win $100), according to SportsLine consensus odds, and the Jets are +101 road underdogs (bet $100 to win $101) despite opening as the -115 favorite. The over/under is 5.5 total goals, with the Under favored at -130.

Jets winger Kyle Connor had nearly 100 total points this year, and he's had himself a nice series against the Blues, scoring four goals while picking up four assists as well. Connor's points prop line of 1.5 is a key part of Friday's NHL same-game parlay created with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the SportsLine model's three top-rated player prop picks for Jets-Blues Game 6, including what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Jets-Blues SGP (+469)

Kyle Connor Under 1.5 total points (-235): 5 stars

Josh Morrisey Under 0.5 total points (-118): 4 stars

Pavel Buchnevich Under 0.5 total points (+116): 4 stars

The model expects a low-scoring affair in St. Louis on Friday, and all three props for this parlay are Unders on total points. Connor is the lone player in this game with a total points prop of more than 0.5 at 1.5, but the model doesn't expect the Jets star winger to come close to that number. Connor is projected to score just 0.4 total points, and he's finished Under his total points prop in four of his last five games. Connor's teammate, Morrisey, finished fourth on the Jets in points this season and he has just two points this series, which were a pair of assists in Game 1. The model is projecting the defenseman to score just 0.1 total points, and he's gone Under his points prop in each of his last five road games against winning teams, failing to record a single point in that span. As for the Blues, Buchnevich is fourth on the team in points in 2024-25 and has seven total points this series, including a hat trick in Game 3. The model is taking the Under on his 0.5 prop line, however, with a projection of 0.3. He's gone Under four times over the last five games in which the Blues were favored.