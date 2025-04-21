The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets continue their first-round series Monday, with Winnipeg holding a 1-0 lead after making a comeback in the third period to take Game 1 by a 5-3 score. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg's top scorer during the regular season, put in the go-ahead goal late in the third period before Adam Lowry's insurance goal less than a minute later sealed the contest. Connor logged three points in Game 1 with a goal and two assists, as did teammate Mark Scheifele. St. Louis' leading scorer, Jordan Kyrou, had a power-play goal in the second period to give the Blues a brief 3-2 lead before the Jets came back. Which stars will make an impact in Game 2 Monday night?

Winnipeg is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) on the money line, while St. Louis is a +159 underdog (risk $100 to win $159) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The total comes in at 5.5, with the Over priced at +118. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Blues-Jets, at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the three top-rated player props in SportsLine's model for Monday's Game 2 between the Blues and Jets, including the payout if all three were put in a same-game parlay.

Blues-Jets SGP (+575)

Kyle Connor Under 1.5 points (-220): 4.5 stars

Robert Thomas Under 0.5 points (+144): 4 stars

Josh Morrissey Under 0.5 points (-111): 4 stars

After a stellar Game 1 showing with three points, the model believes the Blues will have a better plan to stop Connor in Game 2. He's projected at just 0.5 points and has gone Under his points line four times in the last five games at home. Thomas, who led St. Louis in points during the regular season, scored the first goal in Game 1. The model is projecting him at 0.2 points Monday, and the Under is a juicy +144 per the consensus odds. In his last five games facing a team with a middle-third defense, Morrissey has gone Under on his points prop four times. Even though he logged two assists in Game 1, the SportsLine model projects him at just 0.1 points for Game 2.