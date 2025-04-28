Game 5 between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars will take place Monday, April 28, with puck drop set for 9:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The series is tied 2-2 after four games, and each side has been able to snag a road victory so far. The Avalanche took the opener in Dallas before the Stars pulled off overtime victories in Games 2 and 3. Colorado was dominant in Game 4, with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog both scoring in a 4-0 win.

The Avalanche are -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Stars are +118 (risk $100 to win $118) home underdogs. The total is set at 6.

MacKinnon started off the series with a bang, scoring two goals and logging an assist in a 5-1 win for Colorado in Game 1. He managed just one combined goal across Games 2 and 3 before scoring in a Game 4 victory. Despite having a somewhat down year with just 32 goals in the regular season, the Avalanche star finished with more than 100 points for a third consecutive campaign thanks to his 84 assists, which was tied for the best in the league. Which version of MacKinnon will show up Monday for Colorado in a pivotal Game 5?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the SportsLine model's three top-rated player prop picks for Monday's Game 5 between the Avalanche and Stars, along with the payout if those props were combined to make a same-game parlay.

Avalanche-Stars SGP (+314)

Nathan MacKinnon Under 1.5 points (-184): 5 stars

Martin Necas Over 1.5 shots on goal (-190): 5 stars

Brock Nelson Over 1.5 shots on goal (-132): 5 stars

MacKinnon has logged one point or less in each of the last three games in this series, and he's projected for 0.4 points in Game 5 according to SportsLine's model. The Avalanche star has gone Under his points line nine times in his last 10 games against a team with a winning record. Necas has put up at least one shot on goal over the last three games, and he's been aggressive on the road. The Avalanche center is averaging 2.8 shots on goal per game over his last 12 road games, going Over on his shots on goal prop eight times. Nelson has combined for seven shots on goal over the last two games in the series, and is projected at 2.4 shots on goal for Game 5 according to SportsLine's model.