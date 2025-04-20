The Stanley Cup Playoffs officially began Saturday with a pair of Western Conference clashes. The postseason continues Sunday when the Vegas Golden Knights, who won the Pacific Division, host the Minnesota Wild in Game 1. These two teams faced off three times this season, with Vegas winning all three in regulation. Vegas center Jack Eichel is the biggest star in this series, posting career-high marks in both points and goals. He had the most of both those stats among players for both Minnesota and Vegas this year.

The Golden Knights are -206 money line favorites (bet $206 to win $100) on home ice, according to SportsLine consensus odds, while the Wild are priced at +170. The over/under is 5.5 goals, with each priced at -110.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the SportsLine model's three top-rated player prop picks for Sunday's Wild-Golden Knights game, including what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Wild-Golden Knights SGP (+1183)

Alex Pietrangelo Over 1.5 total shots on goal (+122): 4.5 stars

Jack Eichel Under 0.5 total points (+200): 4 stars

Ryan Hartman Over 1.5 total shots on goal (-108): 4 stars

Two of the SportsLine model's top plays for this game involve taking the side of plus-money odds for Pietrangelo's shots on goal prop and Eichel's points prop. These two Golden Knights are workhorses for head coach Bruce Cassidy, as Pietrangelo, a defenseman, leads all Vegas skaters in average time on ice while Eichel leads all forwards/centers in that same category.

For Pietrangelo, he isn't a major scoring threat with just four goals and 33 points this year, but he's eighth on the team and third among Vegas defenseman in shots on goal, and he averages 1.73 per game. The model is taking the Over on his 1.5 shots -- priced at +122 -- on the goal prop line, projecting him to have 1.9 against the Wild.

Eichel, meanwhile, is Vegas' top scoring threat. He led the Golden Knights in points (94) and goals (66), both of which were career-high marks for the American center. Eichel played twice against Minnesota this year, recording a hat trick in one game and picking up two assists in the other. Despite this, the model is taking the Under on his 0.5 points prop at +200 odds. Eichel has gone Under his total points prop in four of his last five games.

As for Minnesota, Hartman, a fourth-line skater, had just 26 points this year in 69 games, but ranked second on the team in shots on goal at 158, good for nearly 2.3 per game. The model is projecting Hartman to have 1.9 shots on goal Sunday. Over his last five road games, Hartman has finished Over his shots on goal line three times, averaging 2.4 per game.