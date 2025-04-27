The Montreal Canadiens look to even their series against the Washington Capitals Sunday when the two Eastern Conference foes face off in Game 4. The home team has won each of the first three matchups, with the Caps taking Games 1 and 2 and the Habs bouncing back with a 6-3 win at home in Game 3. Washington had the best record in the East this year, while Montreal was the last team to secure a playoff spot in either conference.

The Capitals are -128 favorites on the money line (bet $128 to win $100), according to SportsLine consensus odds, and the Canadiens are +108 underdogs (bet $100 to win $108). The over/under is 6 total goals.

Alex Ovechkin, who set the NHL's all-time goals record this season, has three goals this series, including two in the Caps' 3-2 win in Game 1. He's one of three legs in Sunday's NHL same-game parlay for Capitals-Canadiens, which was created with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the SportsLine model's three top-rated player prop picks for Sunday's Capitals-Canadiens Game 4 showdown, including what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Capitals-Canadiens SGP (+538)

Nick Suzuki Under 1.5 total points (-245): 5 stars

Lane Hutson Under 0.5 total points (+128): 4.5 stars

Alex Ovechkin Under 3.5 total shots on goal (-104): 4 stars

Suzuki has scored two goals this series for the Habs, including Friday's win, but those are his only points of the series. He hasn't eclipsed 1.5 total points in any of the first three games of the series thus far, and the model doesn't expect that to change in Game 4, projecting Montreal's captain to have 0.3 points. He's gone Under his total points prop in three of his last five games, averaging 0.8 points per game over that span. Hutson, a young defenseman for Montreal, has three points -- all on assists -- this series, but the model is projecting him to have no points against the Caps in Game 4. He's gone Under his points prop in three of his last five games when Montreal has been an underdog. As for Ovechkin, the greatest scorer in NHL history, he's led the NHL in shots on goal 11 times in his career and averaged 3.65 shots on goal this year. The model is taking the Under on his 3.5 line Sunday, projecting the legendary winger to have 3.1 total shots on goal in Montreal. Ovechkin finished Under his total shots on goal prop in four of his last six road games when the Caps were favored, averaging 3.2 per contest.