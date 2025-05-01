There are four Game 6s on the ice tonight, and three of them feature home teams trying to force a Game 7. One of those teams is the Minnesota Wild, who lost Games 4 and 5 in overtime to turn a 2-1 series lead into a 3-2 deficit to the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas is the -750 (bet $750 to win $100) favorite to advance in the series at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Minnesota is at +540 (bet $100 to win $540).

For Game 6, the Golden Knights are -166 road favorites (bet $166 to win $100) on the money line, whereas the Wild are +140 underdogs (bet $100 to win $140) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The total resides at 5.5, and both the Over and Under are at -110. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Golden Knights-Wild, at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the three top-rated player props in SportsLine's model for Thursday's Game 6 between the Golden Knights and Wild, including the payout if all three were put in a same-game parlay.

Golden Knights-Wild SGP (+341)

Jack Eichel Over 2.5 shots on goal (-132) : 5 stars

Mark Stone Over 1.5 shots on goal (-140): 4.5 stars

Kirill Kaprizov Under 1.5 points (-215): 4.5 stars

The only 5-star recommendation for this Game 6 is the Over on Eichel shots on goal, with that projection coming in at 3.4. Eichel has gone Over that prop in five straight road games when facing a team with a winning record. Eichel's teammate, Stone, also has that same exact trend and his projection of 2.2 shots on goal would make it six straight Overs on the road against teams with winning records. On the other side, Kaprizov is only estimated to register 0.5 points.