Seven of the eight first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have already begun, with the final Game 1 being tonight's Sunshine State showdown between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:30 p.m. ET. Despite the Lightning having home-ice advantage, the Panthers are slight favorites to advance to the next round at -115 at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay is at -104. Additionally, the Panthers have the fifth-lowest Stanley Cup odds at +900, whereas the Lightning are tied for the seventh-lowest price at +1100 with the Washington Capitals.

For Game 1, Tampa Bay is a -118 favorite (risk $118 to win $100) on the money line, while Florida is a -102 underdog (risk $102 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The total resides at 5.5, with both the Over and Under at -110. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Blues-Jets, at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the three top-rated player props in SportsLine's model for Tuesday's Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning, including the payout if all three were put in a same-game parlay.

Panthers-Lightning SGP (+447)

Nikita Kucherov Under 1.5 points (-184): 5 stars

Gustav Forsling Over 1.5 shots on goal (-190): 4 stars

Aleksander Barkov Under 0.5 points (+132): 4 stars

Kucherov led the NHL in points this regular season with 121 (37 goals, 84 assists), which was also his third-highest output in his 11-year career. But he has gone Under his points prop in five consecutive matchups against teams with winning records, averaging 0.6 points over that span. Forsling has averaged 3.0 shots per game over his last five road contests, and has gone Over his shots on goal prop each time. We'll add a plus-money leg to help drive up the odds of this SGP, and Barkov hasn't cleared his points prop in eight of his past 10 outings.