There hasn't been a single NHL team eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs yet, but a couple are on the brink Tuesday night. The Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils are both down 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes, respectively. The gap between the Hurricanes and Devils hasn't been that close either, with Carolina winning all three of its contests by multiple goals. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Hurricanes are -4500 to advance to the next round, while the Devils are priced at +1600—no other team down 3-1 is as big of a longshot as New Jersey.

For Game 5, Carolina is a -275 favorite (bet $275 to win $100) on the money line, while New Jersey is a +222 underdog (bet $100 to win $222) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The total resides at 5.5, with the Over at +100 and Under at -120. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Devils-Hurricanes, at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the three top-rated player props in SportsLine's model for Tuesday's Game 5 between the Devils and Hurricanes, including the payout if all three were put in a same-game parlay.

Devils-Hurricanes SGP (+518)

Brent Burns Over 1.5 shots on goal (-122) : 5 stars

Logan Stankoven Over 1.5 shots on goal (-170): 5 stars

Sebastian Aho Over 2.5 shots on goal (+114): 4.5 stars

For this SGP, we're rolling with three Overs for shots on goal props. The two 5-star recommendations have two players clearing their 1.5 shots on goal props, with Burns projected for 2.6 and Stankoven also estimated for 2.6. Stankoven has gone Over his shots on goal prop in four of his past five games when facing a top-10 defense, averaging 2.4 shots over that stretch. For the final leg, let's add a plus-money prop with Aho Over 2.5 shots on goal at +114. It's not as big of an edge as the other two, but he's still been calculated for 3.0 shots.