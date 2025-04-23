The first Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will take place on Wednesday night, as the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche will each look to gain a 2-1 series edge at 9:30 p.m. ET. After the teams split the first two games in Dallas, the Avalanche are -178 favorites to advance to the next round at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Stars are at +146.

Dallas pulled off a dramatic overtime victory in Game 2 on Monday night after Colin Blackwell put one past Mackenzie Blackwood in the extra period. He became the 11th different player with a goal in this series. Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is the only one to score multiple times in the first two games, with three goals.

For Game 3, Colorado is a -187 favorite (risk $187 to win $100) on the money line, while Dallas is a +156 underdog (risk $100 to win $156) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The total resides at 6.5, with both the Over and Under at -110. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Stars-Avalanche, at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the three top-rated player props in SportsLine's model for Wednesday's Game 3 between the Stars and Avalanche, including the payout if all three were put in a same-game parlay.

Stars-Avalanche SGP (+698)

Nathan MacKinnon Under 1.5 points (-172): 5 stars

Cale Makar Under 0.5 points (+162): 4 stars

Jonathan Drouin Under 0.5 points (-108): 4 stars

The SportsLine model will keep things in three for Game 3, as each leg in this SGP is an Under on points for an Avalanche player. MacKinnon has been on a scoring spree so far this series, but he has gone Under his points prop in five straight home games when facing a top-third defense. Meanwhile, Makar has failed to clear his points prop in four of his past five games and Drouin has gone Under his points prop in three of his past five overall contests.