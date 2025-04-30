The NHL team that finished with the best record in the regular season has taken a punch in its first-round battle in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After going up 2-0 in the series, the Winnipeg Jets were outscored 12-3 in Games 3 and 4 by the St. Louis Blues to deadlock this matchup at two games apiece. The Jets head back home to Winnipeg for Game 5, where they're looking to bounce back. Winnipeg is the -184 (bet $184 to win $100) favorite to advance in the series at FanDuel Sportsbook, with St. Louis coming in at +152 (bet $100 to win $152).

For Game 5, the Jets are -177 favorites (bet $177 to win $100) on the money line, while the Blues are +147 underdogs (bet $100 to win $147) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The total resides at 5.5, with the Over at +118 and Under at -140. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Blues-Jets, at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, and you can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Here are the three top-rated player props in SportsLine's model for Wednesday's Game 5 between the Blues and Jets, including the payout if all three were put in a same-game parlay.

Blues-Jets SGP (+483)

Kyle Connor Under 1.5 points (-260) : 4.5 stars

Robert Thomas Under 0.5 points (+128): 4 stars

Josh Morrissey Under 0.5 points (-118): 4 stars

With Game 5 expected to be a lower-scoring contest with Under 5.5 goals priced at -140, it's not a surprise to see the SportsLine model rolling with three Unders for points props. Connor Under 1.5 points is the only 4.5-star recommendation for this clash, as he hasn't cleared his points prop in five straight games when the Jets are favored against a team with a winning record. That streak is projected to continue, as he's estimated for 0.5 points tonight. The SportsLine model has also spit out 0.2 points for Thomas and 0.1 points for Morrissey.