The omicron variant of COVID-19 hit the NHL so hard in December that play was completely halted. The NHL was forced to postpone so many games that the league extended its planned holiday break, pausing the season from Dec. 22-27.

The league is expected to resume play on Tuesday with four scheduled games.

As teams return to the ice, the NHL and NHLPA did agree to update its COVID-19 protocols through at least Jan. 7. The league will conduct daily testing for both players and coaches, in addition to implementing pre-game testing on a case-by-case basis. Taxi squads are also returning to the league to help teams with depleted rosters.

Games between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs, which were scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 28, have been postponed to COVID-19.

Here is the NHL schedule for the upcoming week of Dec. 26 as the league returns to play:

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 30

Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators, 1 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights, 3 p.m.

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets, 1 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers, 1 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, 2 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders, 2 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m. (Winter Classic)

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2