After dominating the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series, the Carolina Hurricanes enter Friday's Game 2 with every intention of sweeping the opening two contests at PNC Arena. Carolina will have its hands full with a significantly more refreshed Devils squad, however.

New Jersey came into Game 1 only two days removed from an emotional Game 7 in their first-round series against the New York Rangers, while the Hurricanes had five days to rest and regroup after finishing off the New York Islanders in six games. Carolina took advantage of its fresh legs on Tuesday, outshooting the Devils 11-1 and taking a 2-0 lead in the first period. New Jersey played catch up the rest of the way but fell well short in a 5-1 defeat.

Fatigue shouldn't be an issue for the Devils in Game 2, as their hopes of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2012 arguably hinge on the result. The Hurricanes have gone 2-1 on the road this postseason, including a series-clinching overtime win in Game 6 of the first round, so a shift to Prudential Center for Games 3 and 4 may not make a difference if the Devils trail 2-0.

For Carolina, coach Rod Brind'Amour is hoping to get his team one step closer to prevailing in the second round after falling on this exact same stage the past two seasons.

here's a look at all the scores for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

