The New Jersey Devils' season is on the line Thursday, as they're taking a 3-1 series deficit into Carolina for Game 5 of their second-round matchup with the Hurricanes. In the other game on Thursday's Stanley Cup Playoffs slate, the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken with a chance at taking a 3-2 series lead.

Carolina can clinch its first Eastern Conference Final berth since 2019 with a win at PNC Arena tonight, and if this series as a whole is any indication, the Devils won't provide much resistance. The Hurricanes have crushed New Jersey in each of their three wins this round, registering a goal differential of +14. Carolina's only slip-up was Game 3, when the Devils claimed an 8-4 victory in their first home game of the series.

While the Carolina-New Jersey series has been rather uncompetitive, the Stars-Kraken matchup has been virtually impossible to predict on a nightly basis. Dallas and Seattle are tied 2-2 with each squad stealing a road win heading into Game 5. Dallas showed some serious playoff fortitude in Game 4, as they avoided a 3-1 series deficit by pulling out a 6-3 win in Seattle. The Stars will need a similar effort tonight as a loss would give Seattle a win-and-advance opportunity at home in Game 6.

Follow this page for updates on Thursday's games, and here's a look at all the scores for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Devils vs. Hurricanes

Hurricanes lead series, 3-1

Time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: TNT

Kraken vs. Stars