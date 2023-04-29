Saturday's Stanley Cup Playoffs action features a distinct theme: It's win or go home time for the home teams. The Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings each hope to stave off elimination on their home ice during what should be a thrilling night of NHL postseason play.

Tampa Bay forced a Game 6 at Amalie Arena with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, a game in which Mikey Eyssimont and Anthony Cirelli each contributed a goal and an assist. The Lightning in this exact same position last year, trailing Toronto 3-2 in the first round, came back to win the series and eventually reach the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season. The Maple Leafs are aiming to ensure history doesn't repeat itself, as they're vying for their first playoff series win since the 2003-04 season.

The Devils are heading to Madison Square Garden with all the momentum for Saturday night's game against the Rangers. New Jersey responded from an 0-2 series deficit by dominating the following three games, outscoring the Rangers 9-2 over an unbeaten stretch. A win would send New Jersey to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012, a season in which the team reached the Stanley Cup Final.

This time a year ago, the Edmonton Oilers trailed Los Angeles 3-2 in their first-round playoff series before rattling off two consecutive victories to reach the second round. The Kings are hoping to reverse that fortune against an Edmonton team coming off two straight wins, including an overtime victory in Game 4, which took place in Los Angeles and saw the Kings squander a three-goal lead.

For the full playoff schedule and final score updates on every Stanley Cup Playoff series,

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Maple Leafs lead series, 3-2

Time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Devils vs. Rangers

Devils lead series, 3-2

Time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Oilers vs. Kings