The 2023 NHL Playoffs continue tonight, and there are some huge matchups on the slate. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights can advance to the second round, and the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will battle for the upper hand in Game 5.

The Maple Leafs have not reached the second round of the playoffs since 2004, but they have the chance to end that drought in Game 5. Coming off a dramatic third-period comeback over the Lightning in Game 4, Toronto can get over the hump in front of its home crowd at Scotiabank Arena.

In the second game of the evening, the Devils and Rangers will break a 2-2 series tie. The road team has won every game, but New Jersey will try to break that trend after a pair of excellent defensive performances in Madison Square Garden to erase a 2-0 series deficit.

The night will end with the Golden Knights trying to close out the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas. After taking both games in Winnipeg, the Golden Knights came home with a 3-1 series lead. The Jets will have to stave off elimination without star defenseman Josh Morrissey, who will be out for the rest of the series with a lower-body injury.

For the full playoff schedule and final score updates on every Stanley Cup Playoff series, click here.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs lead series, 3-1

Time: 7 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Rangers vs. Devils

Series tied, 2-2

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN 2

Jets vs. Golden Knights