The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs field is slimming by the day, and the Maple Leafs could very well be next on the chopping block after Wednesday's Game 4 against the Panthers. Toronto is down 3-0 in the series, and only four teams have come back from such a deficit in NHL history.

Florida has all the motivation it needs tonight, as a win at FLA Live Arena will send the team to its first Eastern Conference Final since 1996. The Panthers have won a franchise-record six straight playoff games thanks largely to goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who's amassed a .921 save percentage over the winning streak and has held the Maple Leafs to two goals in each of their first three games. For Toronto to survive another day, it will need more production from Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who ranked among the NHL's top-15 goal scorers during the regular season but have yet to get the puck past Bobrovsky once this series.

Follow this page for updates on Wednesday's games

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers