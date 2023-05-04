The Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken have largely been the story of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as the first round saw the former eliminate the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins while the latter knocked out the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Their Cinderella stories don't seem to be ending any time soon, either: Florida and Seattle both went on the road to take 1-0 leads in the second round and have a chance to go up 2-0 on Thursday.

Florida beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 1 on Tuesday for their fourth straight victory, and Matthew Tkachuk led the way with three assists. The Panthers are hoping to keep the momentum going and bring a 2-0 series lead back to FLA Live Arena, which would put them in great position to advance past the second round for the first time since 2012.

The Kraken, meanwhile, are hoping to get one win closer to the conference finals in only their second season as an NHL franchise. Seattle topped the Dallas Stars 5-4 in Game 1 thanks to an overtime game-winner from Yanni Gourde, a result even more impressive considering Dallas' Joe Pavelski scored four goals in a sensational return from injury.

Follow this page for updates on Thursday's games, and here's a look at all the scores for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Panthers lead series, 1-0

Time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: TNT

Kraken vs. Stars