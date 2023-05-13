The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs start the weekend with a pair of enticing Game 5s, as the Panthers completed their gentleman's sweep of the Maple Leafs on the road while the Golden Knights look to secure a 3-2 series lead against the Oilers at home.

Florida punched its ticket to the Eastern Conference Final with a 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5. Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to force overtime, but Florida put an end to the rally with Nick Cousins scoring on a wrist shot at 15:32 of the extra period. The Panthers will play the Hurricanes next round with a Stanley Cup Final berth on the line.

The Oilers and Golden Knights continue their pendulum of a series after Edmonton cruised to a 4-1 series-evening home victory in Game 4. Edmonton shouldn't rest on its laurels, however, as neither team has been able to win back-to-back games this series, and every meeting has been decided by two or more goals. Each team will be missing a key player in Game 5 as the NHL handed out one-game suspensions to Edmonton's Darnell Nurse and Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo for incidents that took place the preceding game. Nurse instigated a fight in the final five minutes of Game 4, while Pietrangelo hit Oilers star Leon Draisaitl with a two-handed slash.

Follow this page for updates on Friday's games, and here's a look at all the scores for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Panthers survive Leafs' late push to win series, advance to ECF

The Panthers are headed to their first Eastern Conference Final since 1996 after eliminating the Maple Leafs in five games. Florida finished off Toronto on the road, winning Game 5 in overtime by a score of 3-2 after surviving a late push from the Leafs.

Florida raced to a two-goal lead in the first period, but was held scoreless for the rest of regulation as Toronto tied the game late in the third period. Nick Cousins stopped the Leafs' rally dead in its tracks, however, by scoring the overtime game-winner on a wrist shot with less than five minutes to go in the extra period.

Aaron Ekblad opened the game's scoring a mere 3:31 into the first period, capitalizing on an early power play. With less than four minutes left in the opening frame, Ekblad added his second point of the contest by assisting on a Carter Verhaeghe goal that made it 2-0 Florida.

Toronto cut Florida's deficit back to one at 7:50 of the second period, when Morgan Rielly fired a wrist shot past Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. The Maple Leafs then tied the game with less than five minutes left in regulation with William Nylander scoring his second goal in as many games.

The Panthers will now meet the Hurricanes, who dispatched the Devils in five games last round, in their first Eastern Conference Final since 1996.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights

