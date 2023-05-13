The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs feature just one game on Saturday, but it's a big one. The Dallas Stars will try to eliminate the Seattle Kraken and advance to the Western Conference Final in Game 6 of their series.

The Stars are coming off a decisive 5-2 win in Game 5, and they earned the opportunity to close out the series tonight in Seattle. In order to pick up a win in hostile territory, Dallas will need Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski to continue their respective hot streaks.

Hintz is coming off a three-point performance in Game 5, and he is tied with Leon Draisaitl for the second most points in the playoffs (18). Since returning from injury in Game 1 of this series, Pavelski has been lighting the lamp on a regular basis. He has seven goals through the first five games.

On the other side, the Kraken must pick up a win to keep their playoff run alive. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer struggled in Game 5, and he must shake that off quickly in order to keep the Stars from advancing. The good news for Seattle is that Jared McCann got on the board with his first career playoff goal last time out. Maybe that will spark another strong game from him tonight.

Follow this page for score updates and a recap of Game 6 between the Stars and Kraken

