NHL Skills Competition 2019: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, watch NHL All-Star Weekend online
The competition will begin on Friday and promises to be a lot of fun
NHL All-Star Weekend in San Jose kicks off on Friday with the NHL Skills Competition, a series of tests pitting players against each other. The Friday start is a change from the normal Saturday appearance. There will be six competitions: fastest skater, premier passer, save streak, puck control, hardest shot and accuracy shooting.
The All-Star Game itself has also been moved to Saturday instead of Sunday.
Each event is exactly what it sounds like. Fastest skater features eight skaters, and each skater gets a timed lap around the rink. They can choose the direction. The premier passer includes the breakout pass, in which players must complete three passes in 10 pucks, the mini net in which players must complete a pass over a barricade, and target passing in which players must complete passes to the lit targets. Then there's save streak, in which goalies make as many saves after a minimum of nine shots as they can in a shootout setting. Puck control is an agility contest. Hardest shot and accuracy shooting are a measure of -- well -- hard and accurate shots. You can get a full breakdown of every event here.
Here's how you can watch the NHL All-Star Skill Competition.
2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition
- Date: Friday, Jan. 25
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: SAP Center -- San Jose, California
- Watch: NBCSN
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
