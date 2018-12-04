NHL Stanley Cup odds: Leafs, Lightning favorites to win it all; Sabres' and Red Wings' chances rising
There have been some drastic changes among these numbers in the last month
We're two months into the NHL season, and we've yet to identify one team to rule them all.
We all know regular-season standings don't necessarily correlate to postseason success, but it's usually not too hard to figure out a clear-cut Stanley Cup favorite. This year, however, we've got a handful of teams that could easily be ranked No. 1.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on top on paper with a league-high 41 points and a plus-28 goal differential. But the Nashville Predators are right behind them with almost identical production across the board. And the Toronto Maple Leafs might be better than both of them amid their latest winning streak. Then you've got the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets with similar marks -- each one capable of just as many big-time victories this season.
So who's favored to separate themselves from the rest of the pack?
According to Bovada's latest Stanley Cup odds, that would be the Maple Leafs, who have won eight of their last 10.
Toronto might not even be the most interesting pick of the bunch, however, considering there are several others who have seen drastic changes to their championship odds in just a couple weeks worth of play. The Detroit Red Wings, for example, were all but left for dead at the start of the season but have gone from 500-to-1 long shots to 80-to-1 gambles in a matter of a month. The Los Angeles Kings, meanwhile, have taken quite a tumble as they sit in the NHL's cellar, dropping from 50-to-1 odds to 150-to-1.
Here's a deeper look at Stanley Cup favorites and the biggest risers and fallers of Bovada's title odds:
Stanley Cup favorites
Toronto Maple Leafs: 4/1
Tampa Bay Lightning: 9/2
Nashville Predators: 13/2
Buffalo Sabres: 14/1
Colorado Avalanche: 15/1
Winnipeg Jets: 15/1
Boston Bruins: 16/1
Washington Capitals: 16/1
Columbus Blue Jackets: 18/1
San Jose Sharks: 20/1
Biggest risers
Detroit Red Wings: 80/1 (was 500/1)
Ottawa Senators: 80/1 (was 300/1)
Buffalo Sabres: 14/1 (was 85/1)
New York Islanders: 35/1 (was 100/1)
Arizona Coyotes: 45/1 (was 100/1)
Biggest fallers
Los Angeles Kings: 150/1 (was 50/1)
New Jersey Devils: 80/1 (was 30/1)
Chicago Blackhawks: 80/1 (was 35/1)
Philadelphia Flyers: 80/1 (was 40/1)
St. Louis Blues: 70/1 (was 40/1)
