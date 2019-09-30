NHL successfully travels back in time to early 2000s, signs Green Day as official band

Thanks for booting up that dial-up internet and visiting CBS Sports dot com because we've got one of 2001's biggest stories for you: Green Day is now the official band of the National Hockey League!

Capitalizing on the commercial success of recent smash hit albums such as "Dookie," "Insomniac" and "Nimrod," the NHL has made a cool and hip decision to partner with the rock band. What a score by the league to ink a massively relevant and popular music act to represent their brand during national telecasts.

Wait, hold on -- now getting word that it's actually the year....2019? That can't be right...

Well...

Five-time Grammy Award-winning band and the NHL’s newest partner @GreenDay is bringing the loud to @NHLonNBCSports and Wednesday Night Hockey for the next two seasons! #WNH #NHLGreenDay pic.twitter.com/BBBbds7S1p — NHL (@NHL) September 30, 2019

Ah, so it turns out the NHL has, in fact, signed Green Day to a two-year deal in 2019 A.D.

According to the Associated Press, the deal gives Green Day exclusive rights to the intro song for NBC Sports' "Wednesday Night Hockey" broadcasts. They will also perform at the 2020 All-Star Game in St. Louis early next year.

The first song that will bless the opening of NBC's national broadcasts this season will be "Ready, Fire, Aim," which is from the band's next album (meaning it's not a hockey-specific track). Green Day will also release other singles from their upcoming album through "Wednesday Night Hockey" broadcasts as the year goes on.

According to NHL chief content officer and executive Vice President Steve Mayer, the plan is for Green Day to become what Hank Williams was to the NFL (you know... before he was booted in favor of Carrie Underwood).

"That I think will probably be the evolution," Mayer said. "If you look at our season and how many times this thing is going to be on, it'll become an anthem. The song, we're using slap shots, it's about scoring and speed — "Fire, Ready, Aim" — I think people will start associating this." ... "We're going to try some bold thing," Mayer said. "The performance that we're talking about at All-Star will be epic."

Did you hear that, folks? Green Day...epic...in 2020! We have no reason not to believe them!

The NHL has no prior track record of swings and misses when it comes to musical entertainment so this partnership is surely going to be a massive success from all sides. When you inevitably fall in love with Green Day's new stuff, make sure to pick up their album at your local Sam Goodie or Tower Records.