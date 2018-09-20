NHL suspends Canadiens' Max Domi for rest of preseason for sucker punch on Aaron Ekblad
Domi's cheap shot came in the third period of Wednesday's preseason Canadiens-Panthers game
The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi for the remainder of the preseason, the league announced on Thursday. The suspension comes after Domi sucker-punched Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during an altercation in their preseason game on Wednesday night.
About a minute into the third period of that contest, Domi and Ekblad got tied up and were having words. It became clear that Domi wanted a piece of Ekblad, who didn't seem to particularly share that interest. After a few gloved jabs to Ekblad's face, Domi decided he'd take initiative and drop a glove. Then, he delivered a bare-fisted sucker-punch straight into the defenseman's grill.
Ekblad went down hard and was bloodied up pretty good.
It's a bad look for Domi because, although fighting is commonplace in the sport, there have to be two willing parties for a fight. It was pretty clear that Ekblad didn't want to drop the gloves, so Domi has to back off there. Instead, he jumped him.
It's also worth noting that Ekblad has a history of concussions, and left the game to go through the concussion protocol. Fortunately, he was later cleared.
Domi was handed a minor, a major and a match penalty for his actions, and it was widely believed he'd receive supplemental discipline from the league.
That discipline came down on Thursday, but it wasn't all that harsh of a punishment. Domi will miss Montreal's five remaining preseason games, but he'll be eligible to suit up for the Habs' season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a few weeks. No regular season games missed.
Still, it's not a great first impression made by Domi, who arrived in Montreal via trade this offseason. The Canadiens were hoping to get him some exhibition reps as their first-line center (which isn't his natural position) but now they'll be forced to proceed and finish the preseason without him.
