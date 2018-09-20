NHL suspends Canadiens' Max Domi for rest of preseason for sucker punch on Aaron Ekblad

The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi for the remainder of the preseason, the league announced on Thursday. The suspension comes after Domi sucker-punched Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during an altercation in their preseason game on Wednesday night.

About a minute into the third period of that contest, Domi and Ekblad got tied up and were having words. It became clear that Domi wanted a piece of Ekblad, who didn't seem to particularly share that interest. After a few gloved jabs to Ekblad's face, Domi decided he'd take initiative and drop a glove. Then, he delivered a bare-fisted sucker-punch straight into the defenseman's grill.

Ekblad went down hard and was bloodied up pretty good.

It's a bad look for Domi because, although fighting is commonplace in the sport, there have to be two willing parties for a fight. It was pretty clear that Ekblad didn't want to drop the gloves, so Domi has to back off there. Instead, he jumped him.

It's also worth noting that Ekblad has a history of concussions, and left the game to go through the concussion protocol. Fortunately, he was later cleared.

Domi was handed a minor, a major and a match penalty for his actions, and it was widely believed he'd receive supplemental discipline from the league.

That discipline came down on Thursday, but it wasn't all that harsh of a punishment. Domi will miss Montreal's five remaining preseason games, but he'll be eligible to suit up for the Habs' season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a few weeks. No regular season games missed.

Still, it's not a great first impression made by Domi, who arrived in Montreal via trade this offseason. The Canadiens were hoping to get him some exhibition reps as their first-line center (which isn't his natural position) but now they'll be forced to proceed and finish the preseason without him.