NHL suspends Slava Voynov, former Kings defenseman, entire 2019-20 season for domestic violence incident

Slava Voynov has not played in an NHL game since October 2014 and he won't play in another one until at least October 2020.

The league announced in a statement Tuesday that the former Los Angeles Kings defenseman has been suspended for the entire 2019-20 season, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs, for "unacceptable off-ice conduct" stemming from a previous domestic abuse case.

A two-time All-Star with the Kings, the 29-year-old reportedly met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman the summer before the 2018-19 season with intentions of returning from an indefinite suspension he received in 2014. At the time, the Russian veteran was even said to be drawing "quite a bit of interest" from NHL teams after a productive stint in the Kontinental Hockey League.

But the NHL, after an investigation that determined Voynov "engaged in acts of domestic violence directed at his wife,"decided that it will reinstate Voynov "no later than July 1, 2020" -- assuming "good behavior."

Voynov spent parts of four seasons in Los Angeles before his arrest on a felony charge of corporal injury to a spouse. His wife at one point defended him in a publicized letter to case prosecutors, but the defenseman ultimately pleaded no contest to the charge and returned to Russia. He spent three seasons with the KHL's SKA Saint Petersburg and represented the gold-medal-winning Olympic Athletes of Russia in 2018, months before his three-year probation period ended and a judge dismissed his conviction.

Voynov's six-year, $25 million contract, signed with the Kings in 2013, was voided as part of the initial indefinite suspension, but his NHL rights remain with Los Angeles.