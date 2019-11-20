NHL to rename General Manager of the Year award after the late Jim Gregory

On Tuesday, the NHL announced that the annual award presented to the top general manager in the league will be renamed to honor the late Jim Gregory who was best known for his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to NHL.com, after presenting the new name in Toronto at the general managers meeting, the idea received a unanimous vote. The official title for the award will now be, "Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award."

Gregory was the general manager for Toronto from 1969-79 and following his GM career was a league executive for four decades and entered the Hall of Fame in 2007. He died Oct. 30 at the age of 83.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said this renaming is a great way to honor what Gregory contributed to the game of hockey and the league. "This is a terrific tribute to a wonderful man by a group uniquely qualified to appreciate his many contributions to our game," he said.

Bettman went on to discuss what he meant to the league and what this honor means.

He said:

"During his tenure as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jim Gregory transformed the art of team-building. Through the many years he spent at the League, our general managers regularly sought his counsel. They universally revere his lifetime of service to the NHL."

This award was first given to Don Maloney for the 2009-10 season when he was with the Phoenix Coyotes. Bruins' Don Sweeney is the latest GM to take home the honor.