NHL trade deadline 2018: Lightning get Ryan McDonagh from Rangers at the buzzer

Trade deadline tracker: Keep track of all the moves here

It felt like the NHL was in a stare-down as the 3 p.m. deadline approached on Monday, with several teams reportedly being interested in the Rangers' Ryan McDonagh and the Senators' Erik Karlsson. The two defensemen are captains of their respective teams, and the two most well-rounded defenders on the block. However, only the Rangers were able to get a deal done, sending McDonagh and left-winger J.T. Miller to the Rangers.

In return, the Rangers received forward Vladislav Namestnikov, forward prospect Brett Howden, defensive prospect Libor Hajek, a 2018 first-round pick, and a conditional second-round pick. J.T. Miller is the wild-card in this deal. The Rangers dealing a 24-year-old with 40 points (second on the New York roster) seems like a strange decision for a rebuilding team. Yes, the Rangers got two prospects and a 25-year-old contributor, but the Lightning getting Miller adds a scorer to an extremely capable offense -- this haul would have made sense for McDonagh alone.

Either way, the Lightning solidified themselves as one of the most dangerous teams in the East. With the Bruins going out and getting Rick Nash on Sunday, the Lightning were put in a position where they had to get stronger. Karlsson was a huge name on the table, as was the Red Wings' Mike Green (who had signed off on trades with the Lightning and Capitals), but ultimately the 28-year-old McDonagh was the prize.

McDonagh, who has never had a negative +/- in his career (yes, including this year), will likely be playing in the Lightning's top pair out of the gate. The Lightning now have eight defenders on their roster, and will have to drop one. McDonagh also brings strong offense to the backcheck, as he has 26 points this season.

McDonagh is dealing with a lingering upper body injury, having missed the last nine games. The Lightning will try to get him on the ice as soon as possible, but there's no need to rush. McDonagh is here to help bring a Cup to Tampa Bay, so if he needs to miss some time during the season, so be it. He skated on Sunday, but his health was likely a huge part of the trade negotiations.

Also notable: McDonagh still has another year on his current contract. He's slated to make $5.3 million in 2018, so this trade isn't just a rental. The Lightning want McDonagh to at least be a part of their foreseeable future, as it seems unlikely they'd trade for him just to flip him.

While it feels that the Lightning may have won this deal, it's hard to gauge the defensive market. With players like Nash and Evander Kane getting the hauls they did, we knew what had to be given up for goal scorers. But it was a stand-off for defenders like Karlsson, Green and McDonagh. Ultimately, Tampa Bay was the only team that pulled the trigger, and it got a top-flight defender out of it. The arms race in the Atlantic is done, with only the Maple Leafs staying put. Now we play the home stretch to see who will come out on top.