NHL trade deadline 2018: Senators' Erik Karlsson tops 10 best in-season targets

The 2017-18 NHL season is chugging right along as March draws near, and you know exactly what that means.

Trades!

No one loves in-season deals like hockey, and the defending -- double defending, actually -- Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins set the tone for the rest of the league on Friday by completing a three-way blockbuster involving six different players and three different draft picks. But just because Derick Brassard and Ian Cole are now off the market doesn't mean there aren't more juicy rumors -- and moves on the horizon.

Here, we offer a look at some of the top 10 trade targets as Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline approaches:

You can't start a list of trade candidates without getting the grizzled rental out of the way first. Look, Plekanec is 35, his numbers have been down for three years, and he's not the cheapest, either. But find a way to reduce that salary cap hit, or at least pawn it off on someone else after the season, and you've got an experienced third-line center who can act as a penalty killer on defense.

Yes, Thomas Vanek could very well be on the move again. USATSI

What's a trade-deadline list without Vanek? We all know the story here: The 34-year-old veteran offers little outside of secondary scoring from the outside, but he's still producing in that role. And this time he doesn't carry an "overpriced" label. The real question might be whether Vancouver actually sees enough in his chemistry with the younger guys to -- gasp -- not trade him.

His name alone could drive up the price even with the Rangers in rebuild mode, but that comes with the territory if you're trying to pry a 28-year-old All-Star captain from the Big Apple. Talent alone should have McDonagh farther up this list, because he's a gifted blue-liner who would make any contender better. But landing him and two seasons' worth of playoff-push help could take a haul.

Mark Letestu is just one of several Oilers who could be on the move. USATSI

Here's your potential bargain of the week. At 32, he's no spring chicken, and his stats from this year's disappointing Oilers team will tell you the same thing. For a small salary cap hit and his versatility from the center spot, though, who wouldn't take a look? He's got a history of power-play effectiveness, not to mention as an X-factor on the penalty kill.

He's a better pure winger than some of the guys ahead of him on this list, but the 28-year-old also carries a larger salary ($5.19 million annual cap hit) and is signed through 2018-19, which is bittersweet if you're just looking for some postseason help. That said, despite some hot and cold stretches, Hoffman isn't short on goal-scoring, finishing with at least 25 since 2014-15.

5. F Patrick Maroon, Edmonton Oilers

Patrick Maroon could be on the trading block as the deadline approaches. USATSI

As the Oilers look to free up space around the core that was supposed to vault them into championship contention this year, the 29-year-old Maroon figures to be the biggest name dangled on the market. While his numbers (14 goals vs. 27 from 2016-17) aren't as steady as those of, say, Hoffman, his size, physicality and more affordable cap hit also make him a safe bet as a playoff rental.

As long as he waives his no-movement clause, the 32-year-old blue-liner would make for an ideal rental as part of a second or third pairing. Experience is no issue with Green, who has been skating on NHL ice since 2005-06, and he also offers power-play help. There's also the likelihood that he won't break the bank as a deadline chip.

Evander Kane is just 26 and could make for a big addition at the deadline. USATSI

He's a low-percentage shooter, he has zero playoff experience and his numbers took a dramatic dip after the first 35 games of this season. But this is also a guy who is just 26 years old, creates all kinds of scoring opportunities, significantly ups the Sabres' production when he's on the ice and has improved his goal marks for three straight years. There's legitimate potential for another 30-goal season. Put him on a team that's already stocked with postseason-caliber talent, and maybe he takes a huge step.

2. F Rick Nash, New York Rangers

OK, so name recognition is playing a part here, but anyone dealing for the longtime winger shouldn't be counting on him as the top-line scorer he once was anyway. You also don't get 18 goals purely by accident, so it's not as if the 33-year-old is completely devoid of the shooting skills that had him into the 40s just three seasons ago. His salary cap hit is big, but with the Rangers banking on an admitted blowout sale, they could chip in on absorbing some of his $7.8-million price.

1. D Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

Erik Karlsson is easily the biggest name among in-season NHL trade rumors. USATSI

A year after ex-St. Louis Blues veteran Kevin Shattenkirk was one of the deadline's top prizes, we've got another blue-liner up top. But this is a much different case -- because Karlsson is by far a superior talent, not only to Shattenkirk but most defensemen in the league and it's still just a little odd to imagine him outside of Ottawa. All signs point to the Senators getting something for their 27-year-old All-Star while they can, though, so if somebody (looking at you, Tampa Bay Lightning) can either get creative or outright dish out a boatload of compensation, they can add one of the NHL's premier scorers from the blue line -- a two-time Norris Memorial Trophy winner and an elite face of the game.