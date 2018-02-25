NHL Trade Deadline 2018 Tracker: Latest news, deals ahead of Monday's deadline
We'll be here to keep track of all the deals that go down before the NHL trade deadline
Anticipating in-season trades is one thing.
Anticipating the NHL trade deadline is another.
No one welcomes the second half of a season with roster activity like hockey, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins made that clear from the get-go, starting the weekend before Monday's 3 p.m. deadline with a bang by landing Derick Brassard as they looked to make a run at a three-peat.
Here, we've got you covered with a running log of all the moves leading up to the deadline -- a team-by-team breakdown of trades around the NHL:
|Acquire: Pontus Aberg
|Acquire: Mark Letestu
|Acquire: Fourth-round pick (2018)
|Acquire: Tomas Plekanec, Kyle Baun
|Acquire: Rinat Valiev, Kerby Rychel, second-round pick (2018)
|Acquire: Derick Brassard, Vincent Dunn, third round draft pick (2018)
|Acquire: Filip Gustavsson, first round draft pick (2018), third round draft pick (2019)
|Acquire: Ryan Reaves, fourth round draft pick (2018)
|Acquire: Anthony Duclair, Adam Clendening
|Acquire: Richard Panik, Laurent Dauphin
-
