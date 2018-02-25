NHL Trade Deadline 2018 Tracker: Latest news, deals ahead of Monday's deadline

We'll be here to keep track of all the deals that go down before the NHL trade deadline

Anticipating in-season trades is one thing.

Anticipating the NHL trade deadline is another.

No one welcomes the second half of a season with roster activity like hockey, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins made that clear from the get-go, starting the weekend before Monday's 3 p.m. deadline with a bang by landing Derick Brassard as they looked to make a run at a three-peat.

Here, we've got you covered with a running log of all the moves leading up to the deadline -- a team-by-team breakdown of trades around the NHL:

Feb. 25, 2018
Predators
Acquire: Brandon Bollig, Troy Grosenick
Sharks
Acquire: 2018 sixth-round pick
Feb. 25, 2018
Oilers
Acquire: Pontus Aberg
Blue Jackets
Acquire: Mark Letestu
Predators
Acquire: Fourth-round pick (2018)
Feb. 25, 2018
Maple Leafs
Acquire: Tomas Plekanec, Kyle Baun
Canadiens
Acquire: Rinat Valiev, Kerby Rychel, second-round pick (2018)
Feb. 25
Bruins
Acquire: Rick Nash
Rangers
Acquire: First-round pick (2018), Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, Ryan Lindgren, seventh-round pick (2019)
Feb. 24, 2018
Oilers
Acquire: Third-round pick (2019)
Islanders
Acquire: Brandon Davidson
Feb. 23, 2018
Penguins
Acquire: Derick Brassard, Vincent Dunn, third round draft pick (2018)
Senators
Acquire: Filip Gustavsson, first round draft pick (2018), third round draft pick (2019)
Golden Knights
Acquire: Ryan Reaves, fourth round draft pick (2018)
Feb. 22, 2018
Devils
Acquire: Michael Grabner
Rangers
Acquire: Second round pick (2018), Yegor Rykov
Feb. 22, 2018
Panthers
Acquire: Frank Vatrano
Bruins
Acquire: 2018 third-round pick
Feb. 21, 2018
Kings
Acquire: Scott Wedgewood, Tobias Rieder
Coyotes
Acquire: Darcy Kuemper
Feb. 21, 2018
Capitals
Acquire: Jakub Jerabek
Canadiens
Acquire: 2019 fifth-round draft pick
Feb. 20, 2018
Sharks
Acquire: Eric Fehr
Maple Leafs
Acquire: Seventh-round pick (2020)
Feb. 20, 2018
Bruins
Acquire: Nick Holden
Rangers
Acquire: Rob O'Gara, 2018 third-round draft pick
Feb. 19, 2018
Red Wings
Acquire: Conditional fourth-round pick (2018), conditional third-round pick (2019)
Flyers
Acquire: Petr Mrazek
Feb. 19, 2018
Capitals
Acquire: Michal Kempny
Blackhawks
Acquire: 2018 third-round draft pickv
Feb. 15, 2018
Senators
Acquire: Ville Pokka
Blackhawks
Acquire: Chris DiDomenico
Feb. 15, 2018
Blues
Acquire: Nikita Soshnikov

Maple Leafs
Acquire: 2019 fourth-round pick
Feb. 13, 2018
Kings
Aquire: Dion Phaneuf, Nate Thompson

Senators
Acquire: Marian Gaborik, Nick Shore
Feb. 9, 2018
Rangers
Acquire: Hubert Labrie, John Albert
Capitals
Acquire: Adam Chapie, Joe Whitney
Feb. 8, 2018
Devils
Acquire: Christoph Bertschy, Mario Lucia
Wild
Acquire: Viktor Loov
Feb. 5, 2018
Golden Knights
Acquire: Zach Leslie
Kings
Acquire: Future considerations
Feb. 3, 2018
Predators
Acquire: Mark McNeill
Stars
Acquire: Andrew O'Brien
Jan. 22, 2018
Coyotes
Acquire: John Ramage
Blue Jackets
Acquire: Future considerations
Jan. 10, 2018
Blackhawks
Acquire: Anthony Duclair, Adam Clendening
Coyotes
Acquire: Richard Panik, Laurent Dauphin
Jan. 4, 2018
Oilers
Acquire: Al Montoya
Canadiens
Acquire: Conditional 4th-round pick (2018)
Dec. 30, 2017
Flames
Acquire: Dalton Prout
Devils
Acquire: Eddie Lack
Dec. 19, 2017
Penguins
Acquire: Jamie Oleksiak
Stars
Acquire: 2019 fourth-round draft pick
Dec. 19, 2017
Panthers
Acquire: Greg Chase
Oilers
Acquire: Future considerations
Dec. 19, 2017
Penguins
Acquire: Michael Leighton, 2019 fourth-round draft pick
Coyotes
Acquire: Josh Archibald, Sean Maguire, 2019 sixth-round draft pick
Dec. 14, 2017
Coyotes
Acquire: Ryan Kujawinski
Devils
Acquire: Michael Latta
Dec. 8, 2017
Canucks
Acquire: Nic Dowd
Kings
Acquire: Jordan Subban
Dec. 4, 2017
Sabres
Acquire: Scott Wilson

Red Wings
Acquire: 2019 fifth-round pick
