NHL Trade Deadline 2018 Tracker: LIVE updates, latest rumors, news, analysis

We'll be here to keep track of all the deals that go down before the NHL trade deadline

So who's getting dealt and who's staying put? We are tracking all of the NHL moves ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Anticipating in-season trades is one thing. Anticipating the NHL trade deadline is another.

No one welcomes the second half of a season with roster activity like hockey, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins made that clear from the get-go, starting the weekend with a bang by landing Derick Brassard as they looked to make a run at a three-peat. The Bruins, with Stanley Cup aspirations of their own, countered by dealing for the Rangers' Rick Nash in a blockbuster. 

Here, we've got you covered with live updates on all the rumors, news and analysis as the trade deadline approaches. Scroll down past the LIVE blog, too, for a running log of all the moves leading up to the deadline. 

If the LIVE blog isn't working for you, please click here

Feb. 26, 2018
Blue Jackets
Acquire: Ian Cole
Senators
Acquire: Nick Moutrey, third-round pick (2020)
Feb. 25, 2018
Predators
Acquire: Brandon Bollig, Troy Grosenick

Sharks
Acquire: 2018 sixth-round pick
Feb. 25, 2018
Oilers
Acquire: Pontus Aberg

Blue Jackets
Acquire: Mark Letestu

Predators
Acquire: Fourth-round pick (2018)
Feb. 25, 2018
Maple Leafs
Acquire: Tomas Plekanec, Kyle Baun

Canadiens
Acquire: Rinat Valiev, Kerby Rychel, second-round pick (2018)
Feb. 25
Bruins
Acquire: Rick Nash

Rangers
Acquire: First-round pick (2018), Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, Ryan Lindgren, seventh-round pick (2019)
Feb. 24, 2018
Oilers
Acquire: Third-round pick (2019)

Islanders
Acquire: Brandon Davidson
Feb. 23, 2018
Penguins
Acquire: Derick Brassard, Vincent Dunn, third round draft pick (2018)

Senators
Acquire: Filip Gustavsson, first round draft pick (2018), third round draft pick (2019)

Golden Knights
Acquire: Ryan Reaves, fourth round draft pick (2018)
Feb. 22, 2018
Devils
Acquire: Michael Grabner

Rangers
Acquire: Second round pick (2018), Yegor Rykov
Feb. 22, 2018
Panthers
Acquire: Frank Vatrano

Bruins
Acquire: 2018 third-round pick
Feb. 21, 2018
Kings
Acquire: Scott Wedgewood, Tobias Rieder

Coyotes
Acquire: Darcy Kuemper
Feb. 21, 2018
Capitals
Acquire: Jakub Jerabek

Canadiens
Acquire: 2019 fifth-round draft pick
Feb. 20, 2018
Sharks
Acquire: Eric Fehr

Maple Leafs
Acquire: Seventh-round pick (2020)
Feb. 20, 2018
Bruins
Acquire: Nick Holden

Rangers
Acquire: Rob O'Gara, 2018 third-round draft pick
Feb. 19, 2018
Red Wings
Acquire: Conditional fourth-round pick (2018), conditional third-round pick (2019)

Flyers
Acquire: Petr Mrazek
Feb. 19, 2018
Capitals
Acquire: Michal Kempny

Blackhawks
Acquire: 2018 third-round draft pickv
Feb. 15, 2018
Senators
Acquire: Ville Pokka

Blackhawks
Acquire: Chris DiDomenico
Feb. 15, 2018
Blues
Acquire: Nikita Soshnikov

Maple Leafs
Acquire: 2019 fourth-round pick
Feb. 13, 2018
Kings
Aquire: Dion Phaneuf, Nate Thompson

Senators
Acquire: Marian Gaborik, Nick Shore
Feb. 9, 2018
Rangers
Acquire: Hubert Labrie, John Albert

Capitals
Acquire: Adam Chapie, Joe Whitney
Feb. 8, 2018
Devils
Acquire: Christoph Bertschy, Mario Lucia

Wild
Acquire: Viktor Loov
Feb. 5, 2018
Golden Knights
Acquire: Zach Leslie

Kings
Acquire: Future considerations
Feb. 3, 2018
Predators
Acquire: Mark McNeill

Stars
Acquire: Andrew O'Brien
Jan. 22, 2018
Coyotes
Acquire: John Ramage

Blue Jackets
Acquire: Future considerations
Jan. 10, 2018
Blackhawks
Acquire: Anthony Duclair, Adam Clendening

Coyotes
Acquire: Richard Panik, Laurent Dauphin
Jan. 4, 2018
Oilers
Acquire: Al Montoya

Canadiens
Acquire: Conditional 4th-round pick (2018)
Dec. 30, 2017
Flames
Acquire: Dalton Prout

Devils
Acquire: Eddie Lack
Dec. 19, 2017
Penguins
Acquire: Jamie Oleksiak

Stars
Acquire: 2019 fourth-round draft pick
Dec. 19, 2017
Panthers
Acquire: Greg Chase

Oilers
Acquire: Future considerations
Dec. 19, 2017
Penguins
Acquire: Michael Leighton, 2019 fourth-round draft pick

Coyotes
Acquire: Josh Archibald, Sean Maguire, 2019 sixth-round draft pick
Dec. 14, 2017
Coyotes
Acquire: Ryan Kujawinski

Devils
Acquire: Michael Latta
Dec. 8, 2017
Canucks
Acquire: Nic Dowd

Kings
Acquire: Jordan Subban
Dec. 4, 2017
Sabres
Acquire: Scott Wilson

Red Wings
Acquire: 2019 fifth-round pick
