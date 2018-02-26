NHL Trade Deadline 2018 Tracker: LIVE updates, latest rumors, news, analysis
We'll be here to keep track of all the deals that go down before the NHL trade deadline
So who's getting dealt and who's staying put? We are tracking all of the NHL moves ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Anticipating in-season trades is one thing. Anticipating the NHL trade deadline is another.
No one welcomes the second half of a season with roster activity like hockey, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins made that clear from the get-go, starting the weekend with a bang by landing Derick Brassard as they looked to make a run at a three-peat. The Bruins, with Stanley Cup aspirations of their own, countered by dealing for the Rangers' Rick Nash in a blockbuster.
Here, we've got you covered with live updates on all the rumors, news and analysis as the trade deadline approaches. Scroll down past the LIVE blog, too, for a running log of all the moves leading up to the deadline.
If the LIVE blog isn't working for you, please click here.
|
|Acquire: Pontus Aberg
|
|Acquire: Mark Letestu
|
|Acquire: Fourth-round pick (2018)
|
|Acquire: Tomas Plekanec, Kyle Baun
|
|Acquire: Rinat Valiev, Kerby Rychel, second-round pick (2018)
|
|Acquire: Derick Brassard, Vincent Dunn, third round draft pick (2018)
|
|Acquire: Filip Gustavsson, first round draft pick (2018), third round draft pick (2019)
|
|Acquire: Ryan Reaves, fourth round draft pick (2018)
|
|Acquire: Anthony Duclair, Adam Clendening
|
|Acquire: Richard Panik, Laurent Dauphin
-
