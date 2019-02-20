NHL trade deadline 2019: Boston Bruins reportedly trade for Wild forward Charlie Coyle

The Boston Bruins have added offense to their already formidable forward core. Boston reportedly traded for Wild first-line winger Charlie Coyle on Wednesday, adding some scoring depth, per TSN's Bob McKenzie. While Coyle will likely skate with David Krejci on the second line or Trent Frederic on the third, he'll add some scoring potential beyond the the Bruins' formidable first line.

Of the Bruins' 180 goals on the season, 75 have been scored by Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak or Brad Marchand. Although Coyle only brings 10 goals this season, he'll hopefully add a bit of firepower to a team that's been extremely top-heavy. With Pastrnak's thumb surgery -- which will sideline him for at least two weeks -- the Bruins need all the firepower they can get.

For the Bruins, this may just be the first pre-deadline domino. They're also reportedly targeting the Senators' players on the trade block, particularly Mark Stone. According to McKenzie, the Bruins got Coyle for Ryan Donato and fifth-rounder, which should leave them in the running for the Ottawa winger.

The Bruins have every reason to push the chips in this year. They're racing against the Maple Leafs for second in the Atlantic, and the Lightning look like a historically good team. At 78 points on the season they're a legitimate threat, if they can continue to acquire pieces they can make a run. However, they need to weather this storm as Pastrnak recovers. Now, all eyes will turn to the Senators as they likely try to strike a deal for Stone.