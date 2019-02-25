NHL trade deadline 2019: Golden Knights trade for Senators’ Mark Stone, sign him to eight-year extension

With minutes to spare before the 2019 NHL trade deadline, one of the biggest names rumored to be available finally appears to be headed to a new home.

As TSN's Pierre LeBrun first reported via Twitter, the Vegas Golden Knights have landed right winger Mark Stone in a multi-player swap with the Ottawa Senators. Vegas is sending center Oscar Lindberg, Swedish prospect Erik Brannstrom and a second-round draft pick in exchange for the 26-year-old Stone. Stone has also agreed to an extension -- reportedly an eight-year deal with a $9.5 million AAV -- with the Golden Knights. He discussed the trade and new contract with TSN.

The Senators have been very public about rebuilding since before the 2018-19 season, infamously dangling star defenseman Erik Karlsson at the 2018 deadline before dealing him this offseason. Their trade of former Colorado Avalanche standout Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this week left Stone as one of their last notable trade chips. He's now also departing Ottawa, going to a Vegas team that's struggled lately to replicate its form from a 2018 Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Drafted by the Senators in 2010, Stone first made waves as part of Ottawa's all-rookie line in 2014-15, the same year he garnered Calder Trophy consideration. Since then, the blue-liner has never had fewer than 23 goals in a full NHL season, posting a career-best 28 so far this year.

While it's notable that Stone didn't fetch Ottawa a first-round pick considering his career numbers and the fact that the Sens were reportedly seeking a lucrative haul for the defenseman, Brannstrom alone might make the deal equitable for the Senators — so long as the team can develop him. Drafted 15th overall by the Golden Knights in 2017, the SHL product was a 2019 All-Star and represents a significant injection of talent into Ottawa's prospective future blue line.