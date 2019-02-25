NHL trade deadline 2019: Live updates, tracking latest moves, instant analysis to every deal
Everything you need to know surrounding this year's deadline, with a live blog tracking the deals
Deadline day is here, and when we're talking NHL, that usually means plenty of deals.
Teams have already been busy ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET cutoff, of course. The San Jose Sharks landed Gustav Nyquist from the Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings. The Columbus Blue Jackets, meanwhile, acquired Ryan Dzingel and former Colorado Avalanche star Matt Duchene from the Ottawa Senators, who could still be looking to deal Mark Stone as well. The Dallas Stars made Henrik Lundqvist emotional by taking Mats Zuccarello off the New York Rangers' hands. And the Boston Bruins got Charlie Coyle in a swap with the Minnesota Wild, sending Ryan Donato to the Midwest.
There's assuredly still plenty on tap, however. Artemi Panarin may be sticking around in Columbus after the Blue Jackets' move for Duchene, but who's to say a tempting offer won't sway them from getting something for him while they can? Mike Hoffman, Kevin Hayes and Ryan Miller are among other big names that could be on the move.
Stay up to date amid the NHL frenzy right here, with our live coverage of the 2019 trade deadline:
2019 NHL trade deadline: LIVE updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest trades, news and analysis during the NHL trade deadline. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL trade tracker: Hayes goes to Jets
Follow along with every move made before the 2019 NHL trade deadline
-
DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Feb. 25
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
NHL trade rumors: Teams out on Stone
The Rangers appear to be interested in dealing at the deadline, and they want to keep their...
-
Sharks add depth with Nyquist
Nyquist heads to San Jose for two draft picks
-
Zuccarello injured in Stars debut
Zuccarello had a goal and assist in his debut before getting injured
-
Lundqvist choked up over Zuccarello deal
An emotional Lundqvist had trouble getting words out while reflecting on his relationship with...