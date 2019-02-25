NHL trade deadline 2019: Live updates, tracking latest moves, instant analysis to every deal

Deadline day is here, and when we're talking NHL, that usually means plenty of deals.

Teams have already been busy ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET cutoff, of course. The San Jose Sharks landed Gustav Nyquist from the Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings. The Columbus Blue Jackets, meanwhile, acquired Ryan Dzingel and former Colorado Avalanche star Matt Duchene from the Ottawa Senators, who could still be looking to deal Mark Stone as well. The Dallas Stars made Henrik Lundqvist emotional by taking Mats Zuccarello off the New York Rangers' hands. And the Boston Bruins got Charlie Coyle in a swap with the Minnesota Wild, sending Ryan Donato to the Midwest.

There's assuredly still plenty on tap, however. Artemi Panarin may be sticking around in Columbus after the Blue Jackets' move for Duchene, but who's to say a tempting offer won't sway them from getting something for him while they can? Mike Hoffman, Kevin Hayes and Ryan Miller are among other big names that could be on the move.

Stay up to date amid the NHL frenzy right here, with our live coverage of the 2019 trade deadline:

2019 NHL trade deadline: LIVE updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest trades, news and analysis during the NHL trade deadline. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.