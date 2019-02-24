NHL trade deadline 2019: Ryan Dzingel traded to Columbus Blue Jackets, follows former teammate Matt Duchene

The Ottawa Senators and the Columbus Blue Jackets may as well keep each other on the line. Just a day after the Senators sent coveted center Matt Duchene to the Blue Jackets, they're sending center Ryan Dzingel as well, per Elliotte Friedman. The trade gives a lot of insight into the Blue Jackets' philosophy: Try to win this year, contracts are a problem for the offseason Blue Jackets.

The risk here is huge. Dzingel joins Duchene, Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky as key players who will be unrestricted free agents come summer -- but as of now they're third in the Metropolitan division. Now is as good a time as any for the Blue Jackets to take the chance.

The Blue Jackets are also getting the Flames' seventh rounder in the deal, and they're sending two second rounders and forward Anthony Duclair.

For those keeping score at home, that's three prospects and up to four draft picks for Ottawa; and Duchene, Dzingel and seventh for the Blue Jackets. All things told, the two forwards add 49 goals this season to the Blue Jackets.

Mark Stone is the last piece of the puzzle for the Senators. While they would like to re-sign him, with Duchene and Dzingel off the market his asking price is going to be incredibly high -- they could get an offer they can't refuse.

In a conference that is utterly loaded with talent -- particularly in the Atlantic, the Blue Jackets are gearing up to make a run. The hope here is that Duchene and Dzingel are x-factors. Duchene and Dzingel are top-line centers for them with goal-scoring ability. Add them to Panarin who, even if he leaves after this year, contributes superstar talent this year, and the Blue Jackets are suddenly a very scary team -- even for the likes of the Lightning, Bruins and Maple Leafs.