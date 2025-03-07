The 2025 NHL trade deadline has come to an end, and Stanley Cup contenders in both conferences are loaded up in an arms race. Some of the deals made over the last week will determine which team lifts the Cup in a few months.

While it got off to a slow start, this year's trade deadline didn't lack drama by the end. In the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche took turns making one big move after another as they geared up for what could be a high-stakes first-round matchup.

In the East, the Atlantic Division cemented itself as a gauntlet. The Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning bolstered already impressive lineups. The team that comes out of that side of the playoff bracket will have earned its spot in the conference final and then some.

Looking back at recent Stanley Cup winners, it becomes clear that aggressiveness has been rewarded. The Panthers, Golden Knights and Avalanche all made bold moves that resulted in championships. The teams on this list could very well keep that trend rolling in 2025.

Let's look at the five most impactful acquisitions of the 2025 NHL trade deadline. For clarity, only trades made after the 4 Nations Face-Off break were included.

5. Yanni Gourde | C | Tampa Bay Lightning

Former team: Seattle Kraken

Getting the band back together can have some mixed results, but this one could be a smashing success. Gourde has more than earned his reputation as an elite defensive forward, and he was key in helping Tampa win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. Now that he's back with the Bolts, they are ready to compete with the other beasts of the East.

With Gourde on the ice at five-on-five, the Kraken surrendered just 2.31 xGA/60, according to Natural Stat Trick. That was the best number on the team and well below the team's average of 2.64. There's no doubt Tampa has the offensive firepower to win plenty of games, but defense does win championships, and Gourde can match up with any opponent's top line.

4. Seth Jones | D | Florida Panthers

Former team: Chicago Blackhawks

The defending Cup champions already had a defensive group built for the postseason, and they only added to that by getting Jones from the Blackhawks. Jones wasn't perfect in his time with the Blackhawks, and at times he struggled just to tread water, but the situation around him was also one of the worst in the NHL. That said, Jones has the potential to be a real difference-maker at both ends with better teammates and improved structure in Florida.

One of the things Jones brings is size accompanied by decent mobility. That's something every Panthers defenseman has in common. The smallest blue liner on their roster is Uvis Balinskis, who is 6-foot and 196 pounds. Jones is another tree, coming in at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds. This Florida back end is set up for another very long playoff run.

3. Brad Marchand | LW | Florida Panthers

Former team: Boston Bruins

Jones wasn't the only move the Panthers made, and he wasn't the biggest, either. In the last few minutes before the trade deadline, Florida pulled off a trade for the Bruins captain. While Marchand may not be the elite winger he used to be, he will still bring a lot of tenacity and skill to the Panthers. Marchand's 21 goals will immediately be third most on the team, and he also brings 157 games of playoff experience.

When it comes to how Florida coach Paul Maurice will use Marchand, he has plenty of options. The most entertaining option would be Marchand riding shotgun with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk (when healthy). You might be able to hear opposing defensemen audibly groan when that line hits the ice. He could also slide down to the third line and play with intelligent young center Anton Lundell. Either way, Marchand will be in a great position to succeed.

2. Brock Nelson | C | Colorado Avalanche

Former team: New York Islanders

The Avalanche conducted their annual search for a second-line center, and they found the top option on the trade market in Nelson. Whether Nelson is a long-term answer at that position remains to be seen, but he certainly fills a need in the immediate future and makes Colorado look much more formidable behind Nathan MacKinnon down the middle.

Nelson has averaged just under 25 goals per season in his career, and he should thrive in better matchups now that opponents will have to contend with MacKinnon at the top of the lineup. If Nelson simply slots into Casey Mittelstadt's old spot on the second line, he'll be playing with Valeri Nichushkin. That could be a very fun duo to watch in the postseason, and it could be what helps push the Avs over the top.

1. Mikko Rantanen | RW | Dallas Stars

Former team: Carolina Hurricanes

The rich just keep getting richer. Prior to the acquisition of Rantanen, the Stars already had eight players with at least 15 goals. That number is now up to nine, and Rantanen just happens to be one of the best goal-scorers in the NHL over the last few seasons. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Rantanen has found the back of the net 160 times, which is the fifth most in that span.

Now, much like he did in Colorado, Rantanen gets to play alongside lethal offensive weapons in Dallas. Perhaps he can play alongside his Finnish countryman, Roope Hintz, with Jason Robertson on the other wing. At 6-foot-4, Rantanen would bring size and physicality to that line, or any line he joins. Regardless of where he plays, Rantanen makes the Stars the team to beat in the West, even considering the significant moves the Avalanche made.