NHL trade deadline rumors: Jets eyeing Senators' Matt Duchene, Mark Stone; Wild could sell despite playoff position

The NHL trade deadline is next Monday, which means that rumors are beginning to come to a head. Many teams are looking to lock up the player who can help them make a deep playoff run, whereas others are making last-ditch efforts to trade players who could walk away this offseason.

There are enough surprise competitors and teams rebuilding that this trade deadline has some built-in intrigue, and Columbus' Artemi Panarin is at the forefront. Panarin will be a free agent after this season, and negotiations with the Blue Jackets don't seem to be going well -- or going at all, for that matter. He may be the most influential rental on the market, and his 24 goals this season speak for themselves.

The Senators, of course, are still rebuilding, whereas the Islanders are suddenly a threat in the East. It's a bizarre situation in New York, but the team may be looking to bolster its young roster as well.

Here are some of the rumors swirling around the NHL as the deadline approaches.

Senators could have busy week

The Ottawa Senators are right where they want to be: With 49 points, last in the Atlantic Division, and with a few key veterans on expiring contracts. As silly as that sounds, they're perfectly poised to loan out Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel. Stone and Dzingel are just 26, whereas Duchene is 28, and the Senators may be looking to retain Stone if they can -- despite Stone's apparent desire to get out of Ottawa if possible. The Senators are walking a rough tight rope right now, but according to TSN's Darren Dreger, Duchene is expected to be dealt whereas Stone's future will be discussed throughout the week.

Unless there’s last minute change, the Ottawa Senators plan on trading Matt Duchene. Mark Stone’s future in Ottawa should also be determined early this week, well in advance of the trade deadline. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 17, 2019

Jets have interest in Duchene, Stone and Dzingel

The Winnipeg Jets are hanging on by a thread in the Central Division, and their race with the Predators has been everything that was predicted before the season. Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler have been incredible up top, while Patrik Laine has 25 goals. Bryan Little, although he's been solid, could be upgraded by Duchene. While there is next to no way that the Jets land all three or even two of these players, if they set their sights on Duchene the deal could end up making a lot of sense for both Ottawa and Winnipeg.

Winnipeg has interest in all three including Stone, Duchene and Dzingel. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 18, 2019

The Panthers have been a bit of a disappointment this season, and they're double-digit games out of a wild card spot for the moment. They're in desperate need of goaltending, and the Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to test free agency -- but they need to clear money to spend on him. Bob McKenzie could see a route in which they get him or even Artemi Panarin this offseason when the two are free agents.

"That's why we've heard some trade rumors involving Huberdeau and Mike Hoffman, because they are a budget team - not so much a cap team," McKenzie said on TSN in Montreal, per Nichols on Hockey. "And if you're going to go big game hunting in free agency for guys like Panarin and Bobrovsky, who between the two of them might be close to $20 million a year - you're probably going to have to end up having to offloading salary."

While this is speculation, it makes sense for Florida. Huberdeau is making $5.9 million per year until 2024, whereas Hoffman has just under $5.2 million AAV until 2021. Roberto Luongo is allowing 3.14 goals per game, and his stats have declined across the board from last season. He's now away from the team on bereavement leave. Luongo is 39, so if the Panthers do make a run Bobrovsky could be the priority.

Minnesota Wild have everyone available

The Minnesota Wild have made the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, but they've lost in the first round in the past three and they haven't made it out of the second round in that span. With that in mind, the Wild reportedly have everyone on the block, even if it knocks them out of the playoffs this year. They currently have the last spot in the West, but they're 2-5-3 in their last 10 games.

According to The Athletic, Paul Fenton can trade anyone, including veterans. This means that in addition to previous candidates on expiring contracts like Eric Staal and Eric Fehr, players on long-term deals like Marcus Foligno are on the block as well. The only Wild players who are likely safe are Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, who are both under contract until they're 40, and have no-movement clauses.