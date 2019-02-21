NHL trade deadline rumors: Panthers weighing Mike Hoffman options; Predators could force Jets' hand in Panarin pursuit

Although a lot of the NHL's intrigue is in the Eastern Conference, there's quite a bit going on in the West as well. The Predators and the Jets are locked in a battle for first in the Central, and the Calgary Flames are stunning the Pacific. One team expected to make a run at the Stanley Cup this season -- the San Jose Sharks -- has lived up to the billing. However, that's despite some abysmal goaltending so far this year.

Winger Mark Stone out of Ottawa is also raising eyebrows. While Matt Duchene will almost surely be traded, the Senators seem to be working hard to negotiate a new contract with Stone. If they fail to do so, they'll likely offload Stone before Monday's deadline, but that's a dangerous proposition -- the last thing they want is to have to settle for less because they're pushed up against the wire. Holding onto Stone is an option, but it also runs the risk of Stone walking and the Senators getting nothing in return.

Here are the latest rumors swirling in the league as we approach the deadline.

Panthers getting calls about Mike Hoffman, have asked for no-trade list

Although there's a good chance Mike Hoffman stays i Florida past the deadline, teams need to have options. The Panthers have asked Mike Hoffman for the 10 teams he would veto a trade to, via his modified no-trade clause, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Per LeBrun, Hoffman is getting interest. Hoffman will be a free agent in 2020, so teams who are inquiring about him are asking for a little more than a half-season rental. With that in mind, it's not likely Hoffman will be moved, but it's also not impossible given the Panthers' disappointing season..

Matt Duchene trade to Predators may galvanize Jets to go for Artemi Panarin

The Jets are in a pretty good place right now, with 76 points -- good for a one-point lead over the Predators in the Central. However, the Predators are being heavily name dropped in discussions around the Senators' Matt Duchene, which would give them a winger who's on the cusp of scoring 30 goals for the second time in his career.

Should the Predators close the deal, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline speculates that the Jets will likely go all-in for an Artemi Panarin rental -- even if that means parting with some pieces they'd rather keep. The Jets need to keep up with the Predators somehow, and Panarin is one of the few players on an expiring contract who rivals the Senators' wingers on the market.

Stone drawing less interest as deadline approaches

As uncertainty looms over Mark Stone's future with the Senators, some contenders are reportedly beginning to become wary of the winger's status. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, some teams are beginning to dial the Rangers' line to inquire about Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello. Hayes and Zuccarello are both free agents this offseason, so they'd still be rentals, but the contenders (e.g. the Bruins) seeking Stone would undoubtedly like to add some firepower at the deadline for what's sure to be a hotly contested playoff gauntlet.

That doesn't mean that Stone won't be moved, however. Stone may end up being a scratch for Friday's game against the Devils, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, so the Senators are apparently at least entertaining the option of moving the forward.

Ducks working to send Ryan Miller to San Jose



Goaltending might be the Sharks' biggest bugaboo this season, and if they aren't careful, it might be what does them in. They're trying to address the problem, and according to John Hoven, they're hoping that the Ducks' Ryan Miller is their answer. The 38-year-old goalie may be heading up the coast for the final stretch of this season. The Sharks are a playoff team this year, but Martin Jones' .896 save percentage has San Jose worried.

According to Hoven, Miller would likely re-sign with the Ducks in the summer, but the Sharks only need a few months of solid hockey out of him to make any deal worthwhile.

The aforementioned Capitals are looking to stay competitive against the Lighting and Maple Leafs, not to mention the Bruins who appear to be looking to be extremely active at this year's deadline. They reportedly placed DeVante Smith-Pelly on waivers on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman, and they then traded for the Kings' Carl Hagelin for a third rounder next year and a conditional sixth in the entry draft for 2020. Hagelin, a rental in his own right, has a goal in 22 games this season as the Kings try to retool.

NEWS | Capitals have acquired forward @CarlHagelin from the Los Angeles Kings for a third round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional sixth round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/RnSYsSWYjE — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 21, 2019

Smith-Pelly -- last year's Stanley Cup hero -- didn't have much production this season. He has 13 goals in just under two seasons with the Capitals, but his seven goals in last year's playoffs were integral in the Capitals' championship run.

Two players who could go either way at this deadline are Gustav Nyquist and Nick Jensen of the Red Wings. Nyquist is a second-tier expiring winger, and a few dominoes need to fall to get him out of Detroit. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Nyquist will likely start to pick up interest once the dominoes of Mark Stone and Artemi Panarin fall. The Wings also may re-sign Nyquist if they don't move him at this year's deadline, a la Mike Green.

Nick Jensen is in a similar situation. The Red Wings want to re-sign him, but if that also proves impossible, he could move at the deadline. TSN's Bob McKenzie says that Jensen is getting a lot of looks around the league, but the Wings would like to hold onto the third-year defenseman if at all possible.