NHL trade deadline rumors: Teams easing off of Mark Stone pursuit; Sharks looking at Ryan Miller
It looks like the Sharks have seen enough of Martin Jones
Although a lot of the NHL's intrigue is in the Eastern Conference, there's quite a bit going on in the West as well. The Predators and the Jets are locked in a battle for first in the Central, and the Calgary Flames are stunning the Pacific. One team expected to make a run at the Stanley Cup this season -- the San Jose Sharks -- has lived up to the billing. However, that's despite some abysmal goalie play so far this year.
Winger Mark Stone out of Ottawa is also raising eyebrows. While Matt Duchene will almost surely be traded, the Senators seem to be working hard to negotiate a new contract with Stone. If they fail to do so, they'll likely offload Stone before Monday's deadline, but that's a dangerous proposition -- the last thing they want is to have to settle for less because they're pushed up against the wire. Holding onto Stone is an option, but it also runs the risk of Stone walking and the Senators getting nothing in return.
Here are the latest rumors swirling in the league as we approach the deadline.
Stone drawing less interest as deadline approaches
As uncertainty looms over Mark Stone's future with the Senators, some contenders are reportedly beginning to become wary of the winger's status. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, some teams are beginning to dial the Rangers' line to inquire about Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello. Hayes and Zuccarello are both free agents this offseason, so they'd still be rentals, but the contenders (e.g. the Bruins) seeking Stone would undoubtedly like to add some firepower at the deadline for what's sure to be a hotly contested playoff gauntlet.
Ducks working to send Ryan Miller to San Jose
Goaltending might be the Sharks' biggest bugaboo this season, and if they aren't careful, it might be what does them in. They're trying to address the problem, and according to John Hoven, they're hoping that the Ducks' Ryan Miller is their answer. The 38-year-old goalie may be heading up the coast for the final stretch of this season. The Sharks are a playoff team this year, but Martin Jones' .896 save percentage has San Jose worried.
According to Hoven, Miller would likely re-sign with the Ducks in the summer, but the Sharks only need a few months of solid hockey out of him to make any deal worthwhile.
Capitals place Devante Smith-Pelly on waivers
The aforementioned Capitals are looking to stay competitive against the Lighting and Maple Leafs, not to mention the Bruins who appear to be looking to be extremely active at this year's deadline. They reportedly placed DeVante Smith-Pelly on waivers on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman, meaning that once he clears them or is picked up by a team on Thursday the Capitals can announce some kind of move.
Smith-Pelly -- last year's Stanley Cup hero -- hasn't had much production this season. He has 13 goals just under two seasons with the Capitals, but his seven goals in last year's playoffs were integral in the Capitals' miraculous run.
Los Angeles Kings may be Capitals' trade partner
The Kings have more control over their roster than nearly any team in hockey, but they do have one solid player who could be an unrestricted free agent next season. Winger Carl Hagelin may end up being Smith-Pelly's replacement. TSN's Bob McKenzie speculated that the trade will likely be with the Kings, but it's far from set in stone. We likely won't know until Thursday, when Smith-Pelly's waiver status is confirmed one way or the other.
Red Wings continue to garner interest in Gustav Nyquist, Nick Jensen
Two players who could go either way at this deadline are Gustav Nyquist and Nick Jensen of the Red Wings. Nyquist is a second-tier expiring winger at this deadline, and a few dominoes need to fall to get him out of Detroit. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Nyquist will likely start to pick up interest once the dominoes of Mark Stone and Artemi Panarin fall. The Wings also may re-sign Nyquist if they don't move him at this year's deadline, a la Mike Green.
Nick Jensen is in a similar situation. The Red Wings want to re-sign him, but if that also proves impossible, he could move at the deadline. TSN's Bob McKenzie says that Jensen is getting a lot of looks around the league, but the Wings would like to hold onto the third-year defenseman if at all possible.
