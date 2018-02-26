NHL Trade Deadline Trade Tracker: Every single deal, player and pick from Monday
Here are all of the moves that went down on trade deadline day in the NHL
So who got dealt and who stayed put? We tracked all the NHL moves ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, and we've got you covered with all the details and rumors that flowed in along the way.
No one welcomes the second half of a season with in-season moves like hockey, and there were no shortage of blockbuster deals to start the week, even if some clubs -- we're looking at you, Senators and Red Wings -- stood a little too pat for their own good. While Erik Karlsson made headlines merely because his team failed to find him a new home, others, like Evander Kane and Ryan McDonagh, became the centerpiece of big deals, all of which can be perused in our live blog of updates, news and analysis:
|
|Acquire: Ryan Hartman, Fifth-round pick (2018)
|
|Acquire: First-round pick (2018), Victor Ejdsell, fourth-round pick (2018)
|
|Acquire: Pontus Aberg
|
|Acquire: Mark Letestu
|
|Acquire: Fourth-round pick (2018)
|
|Acquire: Tomas Plekanec, Kyle Baun
|
|Acquire: Rinat Valiev, Kerby Rychel, second-round pick (2018)
|
|Acquire: Derick Brassard, Vincent Dunn, third round draft pick (2018)
|
|Acquire: Filip Gustavsson, first round draft pick (2018), third round draft pick (2019)
|
|Acquire: Ryan Reaves, fourth round draft pick (2018)
|
|Acquire: Anthony Duclair, Adam Clendening
|
|Acquire: Richard Panik, Laurent Dauphin
