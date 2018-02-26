NHL Trade Deadline Trade Tracker: Every single deal, player and pick from Monday

So who got dealt and who stayed put? We tracked all the NHL moves ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, and we've got you covered with all the details and rumors that flowed in along the way.

No one welcomes the second half of a season with in-season moves like hockey, and there were no shortage of blockbuster deals to start the week, even if some clubs -- we're looking at you, Senators and Red Wings -- stood a little too pat for their own good. While Erik Karlsson made headlines merely because his team failed to find him a new home, others, like Evander Kane and Ryan McDonagh, became the centerpiece of big deals, all of which can be perused in our live blog of updates, news and analysis:

Feb. 26, 2018 (3:20 p.m. ET)

Canadiens Acquire: Mike Reilly

Wild Acquire: Fifth-round draft pick (WSH 2019)

Feb. 26, 2018 (3:19 p.m. ET)

Canadiens Acquire: Fourth-round pick (2018)

Jets Acquire: Joe Morrow

Feb. 26, 2018 (3:15 p.m. ET)

Flames Acquire: Nick Shore

Senators Acquire: Seventh-round pick (2019)

Feb. 26, 2018 (3:15 p.m. ET)

Oilers Acquire: Third-round pick (year) TBD

Devils Acquire: Pat Maroon

Feb. 26, 2018 (3:08 p.m. ET)

Lightning Acquire: Ryan McDonagh, J.T. Miller

Rangers Acquire: First-round pick (2018), conditional second-round pick (2018), Vladislav Namestnikov, Libor Hajek, Brett Howden

Feb. 26, 2018 (3:07 p.m. ET)

Penguins Acquire: Josh Jooris

Hurricanes Acquire: TBD

Feb. 26, 2018 (2:13 p.m. ET)

Ducks Acquire: Jason Chimera

Islanders Acquire: Chris Wagner

Feb. 26, 2018 (2:12 p.m. ET)

Sharks Acquire: Evander Kane

Sabres Acquire: TBD, Conditional first-round pick (year TBD), Conditional fourth-round pick (year TBD)

Feb. 26, 2018 (12:19 pm ET)

Jets Acquire: Paul Stastny

Blues Acquire: Conditional first-round pick (2018), conditional fourth-round pick (2020), prospect Erik Foley

Feb. 26, 2018 (12:06 p.m. ET)

Predators Acquire: Ryan Hartman, Fifth-round pick (2018)

Blackhawks Acquire: First-round pick (2018), Victor Ejdsell, fourth-round pick (2018)

Feb. 25, 2018

Predators Acquire: Brandon Bollig, Troy Grosenick

Sharks Acquire: 2018 sixth-round pick

Feb. 25, 2018

Maple Leafs Acquire: Tomas Plekanec, Kyle Baun

Canadiens Acquire: Rinat Valiev, Kerby Rychel, second-round pick (2018)

Feb. 25

Bruins Acquire: Rick Nash

Rangers Acquire: First-round pick (2018), Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, Ryan Lindgren, seventh-round pick (2019)

Feb. 24, 2018

Oilers Acquire: Third-round pick (2019)

Islanders Acquire: Brandon Davidson

Feb. 23, 2018

Penguins Acquire: Derick Brassard, Vincent Dunn, third round draft pick (2018)

Senators Acquire: Filip Gustavsson, first round draft pick (2018), third round draft pick (2019)

Golden Knights Acquire: Ryan Reaves, fourth round draft pick (2018)

Feb. 22, 2018

Devils Acquire: Michael Grabner

Rangers Acquire: Second round pick (2018), Yegor Rykov

Feb. 22, 2018

Panthers Acquire: Frank Vatrano

Bruins Acquire: 2018 third-round pick

Feb. 21, 2018

Kings Acquire: Scott Wedgewood, Tobias Rieder

Coyotes Acquire: Darcy Kuemper

Feb. 21, 2018

Capitals Acquire: Jakub Jerabek

Canadiens Acquire: 2019 fifth-round draft pick

Feb. 20, 2018

Bruins Acquire: Nick Holden

Rangers Acquire: Rob O'Gara, 2018 third-round draft pick

Feb. 19, 2018

Red Wings Acquire: Conditional fourth-round pick (2018), conditional third-round pick (2019)

Flyers Acquire: Petr Mrazek

Feb. 19, 2018

Capitals Acquire: Michal Kempny

Blackhawks Acquire: 2018 third-round draft pickv

Feb. 15, 2018

Senators Acquire: Ville Pokka

Blackhawks Acquire: Chris DiDomenico

Feb. 13, 2018

Kings Aquire: Dion Phaneuf, Nate Thompson

Senators Acquire: Marian Gaborik, Nick Shore

Feb. 9, 2018

Rangers Acquire: Hubert Labrie, John Albert

Capitals Acquire: Adam Chapie, Joe Whitney

Feb. 8, 2018

Devils Acquire: Christoph Bertschy, Mario Lucia

Wild Acquire: Viktor Loov

Feb. 3, 2018

Predators Acquire: Mark McNeill

Stars Acquire: Andrew O'Brien

Jan. 10, 2018

Blackhawks Acquire: Anthony Duclair, Adam Clendening

Coyotes Acquire: Richard Panik, Laurent Dauphin

Jan. 4, 2018

Oilers Acquire: Al Montoya

Canadiens Acquire: Conditional 4th-round pick (2018)

Dec. 30, 2017

Flames Acquire: Dalton Prout

Devils Acquire: Eddie Lack

Dec. 19, 2017

Penguins Acquire: Jamie Oleksiak

Stars Acquire: 2019 fourth-round draft pick

Dec. 19, 2017

Panthers Acquire: Greg Chase

Oilers Acquire: Future considerations

Dec. 19, 2017

Penguins Acquire: Michael Leighton, 2019 fourth-round draft pick

Coyotes Acquire: Josh Archibald, Sean Maguire, 2019 sixth-round draft pick

Dec. 14, 2017

Coyotes Acquire: Ryan Kujawinski

Devils Acquire: Michael Latta