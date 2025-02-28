The NHL trade deadline is only a week away, and there will be plenty of activity between now and then. In the days leading up to March 7, some marquee names will be in the news as teams try to load up for the postseason.

One of the most notable players is one who has already been traded this season. Mikko Rantanen hasn't gotten off to an ideal start with the Carolina Hurricanes, and there is uncertainty about his long-term future with the team. That being the case, the former 55-goal scorer could be on the move yet again.

Beyond Rantanen, there are pending free agent veterans like Brock Nelson and Ryan O'Reilly, who could give a playoff team excellent depth and experience down the middle. In net, John Gibson has proven that he still has a lot of game left.

As is always the case, there could be a deal that comes out of nowhere and stuns everyone, like Tomas Hertl to the Vegas Golden Knights. Those jaw-droppers aside, we're going to look at some of the players who could be realistic trade targets over the next week and what they might be able to bring.

Here are the most notable names on the market before the March 7 NHL trade deadline.

Mikko Rantanen | RW | Carolina Hurricanes

Just weeks after being traded from the Avalanche to the Hurricanes, Rantanen is clocking back into the rumor mill. Rantanen hasn't gotten off to a great start in Carolina with just two goals in nine games, which has led some to question the fit. Add in the fact that there's uncertainty about whether Rantanen and the Canes can come to an agreement on a long-term contract, and that has the Finnish winger back on the trade block.

Rantanen is a prolific goal-scorer who tallied 55 goals in 2022-23. If his name is out there again, there will surely be interest. Would that be a prudent move for the Canes? That's up to their appetite for risk tolerance. They may lose Rantanen for nothing in the offseason, but I doubt he keeps shooting 7.1% when his career average is more than double that.

Brock Nelson | C | New York Islanders

There are a handful of intriguing center options on the market, and Nelson is probably at the top of the list. The 33-year-old is a pending free agent, and it looks like his time on Long Island may be coming to an end. Nelson still drives five-on-five play relatively well, and his 124 goals since the start of the 2021-22 season rank 27th in the NHL. Any contender in need of a second-line center should be calling Isles GM Lou Lamoriello about Nelson, even if he will only be used as a rental.

Brock Boeser | RW | Vancouver Canucks

Boeser is in need of a new contract, but will that contract be with the Canucks? If the two sides can't come to an agreement, Vancouver may be willing to deal Boeser even though the team is in the middle of a playoff push. Boeser's value is a bit of a question because he had easily the best season of his career with 40 goals in 2023-24. He's come back down to Earth this season, but there's no question Boeser has the ability to make a big offensive impact. Which playoff team will be willing to pony up the assets necessary to acquire Boeser, as well as the money to keep him?

Seth Jones | D | Chicago Blackhawks

The market for top-four defensemen isn't terribly deep this year, so expect Jones to get a lot of attention. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Jones should be able to slot onto the second pair of a Stanley Cup contender without much issue. Jones' five-on-five impacts have been poor for a few years now, but I don't think that really paints the whole picture of his performance. To put it lightly, Chicago has been dismal, and I think a more stable environment would buoy Jones. His $9.5 million cap hit, which runs through 2030, shouldn't be a huge issue if the Hawks are willing to retain salary.

Ryan O'Reilly | C | Nashville Predators

O'Reilly is another veteran center who could be on the trade market, and one of the biggest selling points for him is that he's signed for two more years at a reasonable $4.5 million cap hit. Like the rest of the Predators, O'Reilly has taken a step back after a surprising 2023-24 campaign, but he still adds plenty of value. The 34-year-old Conn Smythe Trophy winner would be an ideal third-line center for a bona fide Cup contender, and he can play a significant role on special teams.

Dylan Cozens | C | Buffalo Sabres

Dating back to last offseason, Cozens has come up in trade rumors repeatedly. After putting up 31 goals and 68 points in 2022-23, Cozens has failed to reach those heights again. Now the Sabres seem willing to move on from him and his $7.1 million cap hit. The 24-year-old Cozens has yet to really take the next step, but there are probably a few teams willing to roll the dice on him. The Red Wings, a rebuilding team pushing for a playoff spot, were linked to him earlier in the season. Cozens would be a good fit for what Steve Yzerman has built in Detroit.

John Gibson | G | Anaheim Ducks

I'll admit to thinking John Gibson's career was almost over after a few seasons of poor play behind the colander that was the Ducks' defense. However, he's in the middle of a resurgent year with 9.43 goals saved above average in 24 appearances, per Natural Stat Trick. Gibson once again looks like the type of goalie who could backstop a team to a Stanley Cup. That also makes his $6.4 million cap hit, which runs through 2027, look much more palatable.

Erik Karlsson | D | Pittsburgh Penguins

This may be more of an offseason trade because of the money involved, but Karlsson showed he still had some gas in the tank at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Besides, it's not like Karlsson's production has completely disappeared in Pittsburgh. His 35 assists are tied for 11th among defensemen, and he's on pace for 58 points. Karlsson's defense and cap hit are the biggest hurdles here. A Stanley Cup roster wouldn't need Karlsson to be perfect on defense, and the Penguins could also squeeze more out of a deal by retaining salary.

Jared McCann | LW | Seattle Kraken

If the Kraken decide they're willing to part ways with McCann, he would be a very appealing winger for teams in need of a little extra pop up front. McCann hasn't been lighting the lamp quite as often this season, but he notched 69 goals in the previous two seasons combined. I think McCann could be a decent fit for the Wild, a team that has had trouble scoring consistently with Kirill Kaprizov out of the lineup. On top of that, I doubt the cost to acquire McCann would be astronomical.

Brayden Schenn | C | St. Louis Blues

The Blues are a team in no man's land, and it's time for the team to really focus on the future. That will involve shipping off some veterans, including the captain. Schenn has taken a step back in each of the last two seasons, and he's no longer the top-flight center he once was. That said, he could very well be a useful bottom-six weapon for a playoff team. Schenn has ample postseason experience, and perhaps a better team could breathe some new life into his game.