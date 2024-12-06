The action on the NHL trade market is starting to pick up, and the New York Rangers have made a significant move to shake up their roster. In the midst of a brutal slump, the Rangers have traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks.

Trouba was just named the 28th captain in Rangers history ahead of the 2022-23 season, but it didn't take long for trade speculation to begin. Last offseason, there were murmurs that New York was looking to offload Trouba and his contract, but a deal never materialized.

Now, with the team going 1-6-0 in its last seven games, general manager Chris Drury opted for change and sent Trouba to the Ducks in exchange for former first-round pick Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Trouba, a physical defensive defenseman, played 364 games with the Rangers, registering 31 goals, 105 assists and 939 hits. His departure may mean bigger roles for players like K'Andre Miller and Braden Schneider.

The Rangers aren't the only team that's been active on trade market early in the season. The Minnesota Wild also gave up a nice haul to acquire former No. 6 overall pick David Jiricek from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Jiricek could be another foundational piece on the Minnesota defense, along with Brock Faber.

Keep track of the most notable trades throughout the 2024-25 NHL season right here.

Rangers deal Trouba to Ducks for prospect, pick

After months of trade rumors surrounding Trouba, the Rangers finally traded him to the Anaheim Ducks for Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick. Trouba had been struggling this season, posting poor five-on-five numbers in the midst of an ugly losing streak.

The Ducks will get a veteran leader on their blue line, and the Rangers shed Trouba's $8 million cap hit while getting a young prospect in Vaakanainen and some extra draft capital.

Wild acquire David Jiricek from Blue Jackets

David Jiricek, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, failed to really carve out a role for himself in Columbus. When the Blue Jackets put him on the trade block, the Minnesota Wild ponied up with a big offer.

The Wild sent defenseman Daemon Hunt, a 2025 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick, and 2027 second-round pick to the Jackets as compensation. That's a big price to pay for an unproven defenseman, but it could be a worthwhile gamble, given Jiricek's pedigree and AHL performance.

Predators deal Phil Tomasino to Penguins

Tomasino was a first-round pick by Nashville in 2019, but he struggled to remain in the lineup on a nightly basis. The Penguins chose to take a shot on the young winger, hoping he could reach his potential and help the team remain in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Predators received a fourth-round pick in return for Tomasino, who had 23 goals and 71 points in 159 games with the franchise.